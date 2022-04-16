Watch CBS News

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Jacob DeGrom of the New York Mets looks on during the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets hits a sacrifice fly in the second inning scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Members of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets stand for the National Anthem during the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

New York Mets fans enter Citi Field for the Mets home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Jeff McNeil slides safely into home in the second inning off of a sacrifice fly by Pete Alonso against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

The Tom Seaver statue is unveiled outside Citi Field before the New York Mets home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

 Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets looks on against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

The Tom Seaver statue is unveiled outside Citi Field before the New York Mets home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

The Tom Seaver statue is unveiled outside Citi Field before the New York Mets home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Nancy Seaver, wife of Tom Seaver, looks on during her husband's statue unveiling before the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets signs autographs wearing #42 before the Mets home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on April 15, 2022. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Chris Bassitt #40 of the New York Mets pitches to Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Mets fans enter Citi Field for the Mets home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Former New York Mets (L-R) Mookie Wilson, Keith Hernandez, Tim Teufel, and John Franco pose in front of the Tom Seaver Statue before the Mets home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets celebrates his home run in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

The Tom Seaver statue is unveiled outside Citi Field before the New York Mets home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks wear #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson during the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning during the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

William Behrends, the creater of the Tom Seaver Statue, poses in front of it before the Mets home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Pete Alonso #42 of the New York Mets hits a sacrifice fly in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Jeff McNeil #42, Travis Jankowski #42 and Nick Plummer #42 celebrate after the Mets' 10-3 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Francisco Lindor #42 of the New York Mets celebrates with teammates after a 10-3 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Mets owner Steve Cohen speaks at the ceremony unveiling the Tom Seaver statue before the Mets home opener at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

A general view of the Tom Seaver statue unveiled before the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Starling Marte #42 of the New York Mets is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Members of the New York Mets and Jackie Robinson Foundation scholars stand during a ceremony before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

A detail view of the Tom Seaver statue unveiled in a ceremony before the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza and Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom appear at the ceremony unveiling the Tom Seaver statue before the Mets home opener at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Geraldo Perdomo #42 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is caught steeling second base as Francisco Lindor #42 of the New York Mets applies the tag in the third inning at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Members of the New York Mets stand during a ceremony before their home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Starling Marte #42 of the New York Mets is congratulated by Travis Jankowski #42 after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

A general view of the Tom Seaver statue unveiled in a ceremony before the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Chris Bassitt #42 of the New York Mets pitches during the home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Jeff McNeil #42 of the New York Mets hits a single in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Francisco Lindor #42 of the New York Mets is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Members of the New York Mets and Jackie Robinson Foundation scholars stand during a ceremony before the home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Francisco Lindor #42 of the New York Mets is congratulated by Pete Alonso #42 after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza speaks at the ceremony unveiling the Tom Seaver statue before the Mets home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

A general view of Citi Field during a ceremony honoring Jackie Robinson before the Mets home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Robinson Cano #42 of the New York Mets takes the field with a Jackie Robinson Foundation scholar during a ceremony before the home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

A detail view of the Tom Seaver statue unveiled in a ceremony before the Mets home opener at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Mets manager Buck Showalter #11 looks on before the home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Friday, April 15, 2022.

