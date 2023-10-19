Israel-Hamas war: More airstrikes on Gaza today as humanitarian aid for Palestinians remains stuck in Egypt

Israel-Hamas war: More airstrikes on Gaza today as humanitarian aid for Palestinians remains stuck in Egyptget the free app
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continued a day after President Biden visited Tel Aviv and gave the country's leaders and people his firm support as the Jewish state grapples with the perilous realities of its war against Hamas militants. Tension in the region was still rising Thursday over Israel's relentless strikes on Gaza — and warring narratives over what happened at the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday night, where Palestinian officials say an explosion killed hundreds of people.
U.S. and Israeli officials including Mr. Biden said Wednesday that evidence shows the explosion was caused by a rocket fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group that fell short of its target, but many in the region still blame the carnage on the Israeli military.
Protests have erupted across the Middle East in the wake of the deadly blast, including in Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, and Morocco. At demonstrations in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said two teenagers were shot dead by Israeli forces. The Israeli military said it was looking into the report.
Mr. Biden backed Israel's right to quash Hamas, which has ruled the Gaza Strip for almost two decades, but he urged Israelis not to be consumed by rage, warning that wartime decisions made without careful consideration would lead to mistakes.
The U.S. leader secured a commitment from Israel to stop bombing the area around Egypt's Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip so desperately needed humanitarian aid can flow into the enclave for the first time since Israel imposed a complete blockade on Oct. 7.
But it remained unclear on Thursday when the border would open, and instead of aid, it was still Israeli missiles reaching Gaza's two million inhabitants. A residential building just yards from the Al Quds hospital in Gaza City was struck Wednesday, sending medical staff and civilians running for cover inside.
As of Thursday, health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza say Israeli strikes have killed almost 3,800 people and wounded almost 12,500 others, a majority of them women and children. That number includes more than 470 said to have been killed in the hospital blast, which Israel denies causing.
In Israel, officials say Hamas' attack killed some 1,400 people and wounded 3,500 others.
Follow the latest developments below, and you can click here to catch up on events from Wednesday.
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Tel Aviv one day after Biden
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak landed in Israel on Thursday to meet with leaders in Tel Aviv, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He was expected to continue to push for the swift opening of a humanitarian aid route into Gaza and to work to facilitate the departure of British citizens trapped there.
Upon landing in Tel Aviv, the U.K. leader said his country stands with Israel, calling the attacks by Hamas on October 7 an "unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism." He then met with families of people who are being held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza.
In a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Sunak stressed the importance of providing the humanitarian aid. "Palestinians are victims of what Hamas has done. It's important that we continue to provide humanitarian access," he said.
One mor add, as 4th graf, just came across: "It's important that the conflict doesn't escalate regionally. That's why I'm talking to as many people as I can across the region," Sunak told reporters.
After his meetings with Israeli leaders, Sunak will head for Saudi Arabia, where he will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, his spokesperson said.
After the explosion at the Al-Ahli hospital on Tuesday, before he set off on his trip, Sunak's office released a statement saying it was a "watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict" and said the U.K. would be "at the forefront of this effort."
Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza puts death toll at 3,785 after 13 days of Israeli airstrikes
The death toll in the Gaza Strip after 13 days of relentless Israeli airstrikes had reached 3,785 on Thursday, according to the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory's Health Ministry.
Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said the death toll included 1,524 children and 1,000 women, and that 12,493 other people were wounded, including 3,983 children and 3,300 women.
The toll given by the Health Ministry includes some 470 people killed in an explosion Tuesday night at a hospital in Gaza City, which Israel has vehemently denied any blame for. Both Israel and the U.S. say evidence shows it was a rocket fired by the Hamas-allied Palestinian Islamic Jihad group that caused the blast.
The Health Ministry blamed Israeli airstrikes for the deaths of 44 medics and said another 70 had been injured. It said 23 ambulances had also been destroyed.
Palestinians say 12 killed in Israeli strike in southern Gaza, where people were told to seek safety
Israeli airstrikes pounded locations across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, including parts of the south that Israel had declared as safe zones, heightening fears among more than 2 million Palestinians trapped in the territory that nowhere was safe.
In the nearly two weeks since a devastating Hamas rampage in southern Israel, the Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza in response. Even after Israel told Palestinians to evacuate the north and head to what it called "safe zones" in the south, strikes continued overnight throughout the densely populated territory.
A residential building in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians had sought shelter, was among the places hit. Medical personnel at Nasser Hospital said they received at least 12 dead and 40 wounded.
Israeli military says 203 hostages held in Gaza Strip
Israel's military said Thursday that 203 people were being held hostage in the Gaza Strip. It was an increase in the number of confirmed captives from 199, and it came, almost two weeks after Hamas militants based in the Palestinian territory stormed through border walls and fences into southern Israel, murdered hundreds of people and kidnapped others.
There are Israelis of all ages among those believed to be in Hamas captivity, including soldiers. At least 13 U.S. nationals have been confirmed missing since the Hamas terror attack on Israel, but the U.S. government has not confirmed how many are believed to be among the hostages in Gaza.
President Biden, speaking in Tel Aviv Wednesday during a fleeing, high-stakes visit to show U.S. solidarity with Israel and to try to contain the regional conflict, said rescuing the hostages held in Gaza was his highest priority.
The U.S. has been working with regional partners, including officials in Qatar, where Hamas has a political office, to secure the captives' release.
The family of one American hostage, Omer Neutra, told CBS News they want the U.S. and Israeli governments to "do everything, and we mean everything, to bring them back as soon as possible." Watch more of their story in the video below:
DHS and FBI warn of "heightened" potential for violence amid Israel-Hamas conflict
The U.S. government warned law enforcement nationwide Wednesday that fighting between Israel and Hamas has "sharpened the focus of potential attacks" in the United States for individuals and institutions with "perceived" ties to the turmoil.
An intelligence bulletin issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), FBI and National Counterterrorism Center urged law enforcement officials and private sector security partners to "remain vigilant" in the days following Hamas' deadly assault on Israel.
According to the bulletin, federal law enforcement observed an increase in threats to Jewish and Muslim communities in recent days, noting that "hoax bomb threats have targeted several synagogues across the United States—likely intended to disrupt services and intimidate congregants."
U.S. intelligence analysts write that while Hamas "has not conducted or called for attacks in the United States," the "perceived success" of their terrorist attacks may motivate homegrown violent extremists.
The bulletin identifies "possible signposts" that may indicate potential violence, including explicit praise of tactics, techniques and procedures associated with Hamas' attack in online spaces commonly associated with or used by violent extremists.
— By Catherine Herridge, Nicole Sganga, Andres Triay.
Israel's intelligence, border security failure most surprising aspect of Hamas attack, analyst says
Dan Raviv, a Middle East news analyst and former CBS News correspondent, said what surprised him most about Hamas' attack on Israel was the country's intelligence and border security failures.
"The Israelis are thought of as the best, in the Middle East certainly, when it comes to security and military strength, yet on the morning of October 7 they didn't know Hamas was going to attack," he told CBS News. "And because Hamas was able to punch right through that border fence, it's amazing, more than 2,000 Hamas and other fighters from Gaza came through."
Raviv argued that if Israel successfully drives Hamas out of power in the Gaza Strip, a stated goal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Palestinian Authority should take control of the territory.
"Persuade them to come back to the Gaza strip, they were kicked out by Hamas in 2007, persuade them to come back with a promise of a lot of money, investment, they can open the port, they're relatively moderate, they've made deals with Israel. So there's a possibility there, maybe," Raviv said.
He noted, however, that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was one of the Arab leaders who pulled out of a summit with President Biden following a deadly blast at a hospital in Gaza.
Airstrike kills 7 children in Gaza home, residents and doctors say
Residents and doctors in this southern Gaza town said an airstrike slammed into a home, killing seven small children.
The news spread quickly on social media, as grisly images of dead and bloodied toddlers lined up side-by-side on a hospital stretcher stirred outrage in Gaza and the West Bank.
Bandaged and caked in dust, the bodies were brought to the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis along with three other dead members of the Bakri family. Photographers swarmed the operation room as women covered their eyes and doctors wept.
"This is a massacre," hospital director Dr. Yousef Al-Akkad said, his voice choking with emotion. "Let the world see, these are just children."
Local medics also confirmed that the children were killed in a strike and said the Bakri family was just one of many such cases Wednesday.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.