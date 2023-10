Watch: President Biden delivers Oval Office address on Israel, Ukraine | Special Report Addressing the nation from the White House on Thursday night, President Biden made the case to the country and to Congress that the United States must pass $100 billion in supplemental funding, including billions in wartime aid for Israel and Ukraine, saying it will pay dividends for U.S. national security. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell anchors a special report.