Tensions are high in Europe amid anger over Israel-Hamas war

Tensions are high in Europe as anger over the Israel-Hamas war has led to a rise in bomb threats and growing fears of hate crimes.

In Germany's capital, Berlin, police reported four cases of the Star of David being daubed on the doors of Jewish residents — echoing the Nazi wartime practice of painting the star on Jewish businesses to discourage people from frequenting them.

In London, the Met Police said they have seen a rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic crimes reported since Hamas militants attacked Israeli soldiers and civilians on Oct. 7. Three Jewish schools in the British capital closed amid fears they might be targeted.

In France, which has Europe's highest Jewish and Muslim populations, there has also been a rise in security threats. By Wednesday evening, 17 airports across the country had been evacuated at some point following bomb threats or scares, as French police take no chances with bomb threats or forgotten bags at airports or tourist sites. A total of 130 flights were canceled. The transport minister declared the threats "were not bad jokes but crimes," and a file was being opened by the police for each threat.

In Paris, the Louvre Museum shut its doors on two separate days, and the Palace of Versailles outside the French capital ushered visitors out — after threats were sent to the famous tourist sites. No incendiary devices were found, but authorities say they are taking all threats seriously.

In Cannes, on the Riviera, a man was arrested Wednesday after he threatened a car dealership manager with a knife.

France raised its terror alert to the highest level after a teacher was killed in a stabbing at a school on Oct. 13. Investigators said there was no apparent link to the Israel-Gaza conflict, but they were described by the authorities as Islamist terror attacks.