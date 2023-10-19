Israel agrees to allow Egypt to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza President Biden secured a commitment from Israel to stop bombing the area around the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip so desperately needed humanitarian aid can flow into the enclave for the first time since Israel imposed a complete blockade on Oct. 7. But it remained unclear on Thursday when the border would open, and Israeli airstrikes continued across other parts of Gaza. Biden plans to address the U.S. about the war Thursday night. CBS News' Ian Lee and Jim Axelrod have the latest.