Israel says Noya and Carmela Dan, girl and grandmother with Massachusetts ties, found dead

NEEDHAM - Israel says 13-year-old Noya Dan and her grandmother, 80-year-old Carmela Dan, have been found dead after they were taken hostage by Hamas.

They were relatives of Needham resident Jason Greenberg, who told WBZ-TV that the Israeli Defense Forces informed him Wednesday that they were "murdered by Hamas."

Greenberg said the pair were two of five family members kidnapped when Hamas attacked Israel. The others are Ofer Kalderon, 50; Sahar Kalderon, 16; and Erez Kalderon, 12. Greenberg's sister, Abbey Onn, told CBS News that the Kalderons are still missing.

Noya and Carmela Dan were in the Nir Oz kibbutz when Hamas militants attacked on October 7, CBS News reported.

"My cousins went to their bomb shelter within their house," Greenberg told WBZ-TV last week. "Hamas threw in smoke grenades and smoked them out and captured them from there."

Israel shared the news on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We are devastated to announce that Noya and her grandmother Carmela's bodies were discovered yesterday," the Israel account said. "Our hearts are broken."

Noya Dan was a "massive Harry Potter fan"

Noya had autism and was a "massive Harry Potter fan," the Israel account had said, sharing a picture of her with a magic wand and holding one of the books from the series.

"Kidnapping children is despicable and wholly unjustifiable," author J.K. Rowling posted to X. "For obvious reasons, this picture has hit home with me."

Carmela Dan remembered as a "mother and grandmother" to all

Onn told CBS News that Carmela Dan was "the mother and grandmother" not just to her immediate family but also to "a much larger community." She said that her family members "loved the simple things."

The Israel account said that Dan just celebrated her 80th birthday on Tuesday.