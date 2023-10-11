American volunteers at Israeli hospital as civilians mobilize to help: Everyone "doing whatever they can"

Hamas' attacks on Israel prompt overwhelming civilian response: "Doing whatever they can"

In a rapid turn of events, Israel has found itself at war after a string of attacks by Hamas that President Biden has called an "act of sheer evil." While terrorism is not new for the people of Israel, the magnitude of the events has left many deeply shaken and prompted an unprecedented call to action.

Lines outside blood donation centers extend out the door, as people come together to support the victims.

"Everyone feels really helpless right now and I think they're doing whatever they can," said Michele Freund, a physician assistant from New York City who is among those helping.

Freund has familial connections to Israel, and was on vacation in the country when Hamas launched their attacks and decided to volunteer at a local hospital.

"It's actually overwhelming to see the amount of support and love that Jews and Israelis are receiving, even when we are also terrified and horrified at what's happening," said Freund.

More than 1,200 people were killed in Israel, including at least 14 Americans. American citizens are also among the dozens of people being held hostage by Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007 and has long been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. government.

Freund said that while she doesn't know any hostages, she feels connected to them.

"I don't know them, but I know them and they are my family. And it's really hard," she said.

Freund's personal connection to Israel runs deep. Her grandparents left Hungary after the Holocaust to seek a better life in Israel. Her grandmother worked at the very same hospital where Freund is now volunteering.

"She would just be so, you know, proud of having me here, especially in light of the atrocities that have happened that are very Holocaust-like," said Freund.

Freund had planned to return to New York City next week but is now considering staying in Israel to continue helping amid the ongoing crisis.