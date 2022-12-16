Woman, infant among 8 injured after house fire breaks out in the Bronx

Woman, infant among 8 injured after house fire breaks out in the Bronxget the free app
NEW YORK -- Eight people, including an infant, were hurt in a house fire this morning in the Bronx.
Neighbors told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge a mother and child who live on the second floor were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Firefighters had to enter the burning home through a second-floor window to reach them.
Flames shot out of the home on Tinton Avenue in Morrisania, waking neighbors up around 6 a.m.
"Heard the man screaming, and when I went to my bedroom window, I saw the fire," Wanda Singletary told Duddridge.
The calls for help got Singletary's attention. She called 911 and shot cellphone video of the home engulfed.
"EMS was the first one, about six of them went to the back of the house. Then, the fire department came," she said. "It was just devastating to see a mother and child brought out in stretchers ... The baby wasn't crying or anything, and the mother looked like, to me, they were giving her CPR."
Fire officials said a 25-year-old woman and an infant were pulled out of a back bedroom and are in critical condition, fighting for their lives in the hospital.
"It was like an 8-month baby. I hope they're all good. That was very, very, very dangerous," said Ishmael Singletary.
A 65-year-old man was also rescued and is being treated for smoke inhalation. Five first responders were hurt, as well.
FDNY Deputy Chief Brian Shovlin said there is an EMS base nearby, so they were first on the scene.
"The EMS station is in close proximity. Those guys did a great job in directing the fire units, letting the fire units know that there were trapped civilians," he said.
More than 100 firefighters responded. The fire marshal's office is still trying to figure out the cause.