Heavy rains and coastal flooding concerns add up for a messy Red Alert weather day
The First Alert Weather Team has declared Tuesday a Red Alert day due to persistent soaking rain and coastal flooding concern.
See below for the latest.
Rain and pounding waves raise coastal erosion and flooding concerns
Tuesday was the fourth day of dealing with a coastal low that just won't quit.
The cold, damp, windy weather and high surf will continue through Wednesday.
The waves were 4-8 feet high off Manasquan at around noon. The persistent, pounding waves on the coastline have decimated portions of the Jersey Shore.
Pictures from Harvey Cedars Police show what little is left of the beach. In fact, the department put out a warning on social media to take caution as erosion has created 6-8 foot cliffs in the sand.
Heavy rainfall left roadways under water. Video captured in Jersey City showed 440 closed at Kellogg Street in both directions after more than an inch of rain fell in just a few hours.
Rainfall has been a major problem down at the shore. Ocean County got dumped on. Parts of the county has been left waterlogged, with running total topping seven inches.
Wind-swept sand covers the boardwalk in Manasquan, but a bulldozer was out trying to a clear path. Not soon enough for Lisa Baglieri.
"I was going to go for a walk, because I live over on the marina in Brielle, and I was just like I'm going to take a quick walk up the beach. But seeing all the sand up there, on the Boardwalk, and the wind -- when you're in them -- it's such a big difference," Baglieri said.
Coastal flooding is another issue. Repeated rounds of high-tide flooding have led to road closures down shore.
A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect for Monmouth and Ocean Counties until 9 p.m.