"Global Community: Protecting Our Planet," a CBS2 special

NEW YORK -- Earth Day is a time to look for ways to protect our planet, not just here but around the globe.
CBS2's Jessi Mitchell spent two weeks documenting a recent trip to Tanzania, where the government is looking to the future by protecting 1/3 of its land.
Watch CBS2's full special "Global Community: Protecting Our Planet" in the video player above, and read more from Mitchell's trip below.
Searching for solutions to drying climate
Water makes up 70% of our planet, but the resource that feeds life seems to grow scarcer each day. As the climate crisis dries up our environments, conservation efforts across the globe can impact us all.
Examining animal conservation efforts
In the hustle and bustle of city life, it can be easy to forget the wild animals we live among and the impact we have on them.
Every day across the globe, natural habitats grow smaller, as developing countries adapt to modernization. In Tanzania, official efforts to protect wildlife find the balance between conservation and economic growth.
