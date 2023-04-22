Watch CBS News

"Global Community: Protecting Our Planet," a CBS2 special

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Earth Day is a time to look for ways to protect our planet, not just here but around the globe.

CBS2's Jessi Mitchell spent two weeks documenting a recent trip to Tanzania, where the government is looking to the future by protecting 1/3 of its land.

Watch CBS2's full special "Global Community: Protecting Our Planet" in the video player above, and read more from Mitchell's trip below.

 

Searching for solutions to drying climate

How global water conservation efforts can impact us all 06:02

Water makes up 70% of our planet, but the resource that feeds life seems to grow scarcer each day. As the climate crisis dries up our environments, conservation efforts across the globe can impact us all.

Click here to read the full story.  

By Jessi Mitchell
 

Examining animal conservation efforts

Tanzania finds balance between conservation, economic growth 05:33

In the hustle and bustle of city life, it can be easy to forget the wild animals we live among and the impact we have on them.

Every day across the globe, natural habitats grow smaller, as developing countries adapt to modernization. In Tanzania, official efforts to protect wildlife find the balance between conservation and economic growth.

Click here to read the full story.

By Jessi Mitchell
 

Earth Day is a time to look for ways to protect our planet, not just here but around the globe. CBS2's Jessi Mitchell spent two weeks documenting a recent trip to Tanzania.

