Watch CBS News

Funeral today for Bristol Police Lt. Dustin Demonte, Sgt. Alex Hamzy shot and killed responding to fake 911 call

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Funeral today for Bristol police officers
Funeral today for Bristol police officers 00:26

HARTFORD, Conn. -- A funeral will be held today for two Bristol police officers shot and killed last week in the line of duty

The service is expected to get underway at 11 a.m. Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford. 

Watch streaming live on CBS News New York, and see live updates below for the latest. 

 

How to watch

bristol-funeral-stream.jpg
CBS News New York will stream special coverage of the Bristol officers' funeral starting at 11 a.m. CBS2

CBS News New York will stream special coverage of the funeral starting at 11 a.m.

You can watch by downloading the CBS News app on any device or smart tv. 

Hit "live" and find us on CBS News New York, or watch on the Pluto TV app, where you can find us on channel 400.

By CBS New York Team
 

Posthumous promotions

hamzy-and-demonte.jpg
Bristol Police Officer Alex Hamzy, left, and Sgt. Dustin Demonte. Connecticut State Police

The fallen officers both received posthumous promotions Thursday ahead of their joint funeral. 

Dustin Demonte, 35, was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. Alex Hamzy, 34, went from officer to sergeant. 

A third officer, 26-year-old Alec Iurato, was also wounded in the attack. He was treated and released from the hospital the next day. 

By CBS New York Team
 

A deadly ambush

2 officers killed in Bristol, Conn.; Authorities give update 11:13

Connecticut state police said the officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute between brothers. When they arrived, they were ambushed. 

Police said Sgt. Hamzy died at the scene. The eight-year veteran leaves behind a wife, Katie. 

Lt. Demonte later died at the hospital. He was married to wife Laurie and had two children with another on the way. 

Police said Officer Iurato shot and killed one suspect, 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, and wounded his brother, 32-year-old Nathan Brutcher. 

CLICK HERE for more reporting from that day. 

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.