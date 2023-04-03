Watch CBS News
New York lawmakers call for cameras to be allowed inside courtrooms ahead of Trump's arraignment

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Ahead of former president Donald Trump's court appearance Tuesday, New York lawmakers are calling for cameras to be allowed inside courtrooms.

They're pushing for the passage of a newly proposed bill.

"The American public has the right to witness history, and the media has a duty and responsibility to share this trial with the world. I urge Governor Hochul and all the legislative leaders to take swift and decisive action to ensure our legislation is passed in the budget this week," said Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal.

Officials call the current law "outdated," adding New York is one of only two states, including Louisiana, that bans trial recordings.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 9:03 PM

