First Alert Weather: Red Alert as heat wave continues

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Sunday's forecast: HOT! It's day six of our heat wave, and Sunday afternoon will be the worst of it. Highs will climb into the upper 90s for many spots and with the increased humidity, it'll feel more like 100-105 degrees during peak heating. Despite plenty of sunshine, it's really not a nice day, as far as comfort goes. A couple stray showers or storms are possible, but it looks very isolated and most places will remain dry.
Heading into this evening, the risk of storms comes up a bit for the mountains north and west, especially toward the Poconos and Catskills. While a few are also possible closer to the city, much of the night again looks to be rain free. It'll stay warm and very muggy overnight with temps only falling into the low 80s around the city and 70s in the suburbs. When did we move to Florida?!
Monday won't be quite as hot and while we're still forecasting temps in the low 90s, it'll really come down to storm timing as to whether or not we 'officially' squeak out a 7th day of this heat wave. Either way, it's still very humid for another day. Showers and thunderstorms become likely, especially into the afternoon. A few strong to severe storms are possible as well, with gusty winds and downpours being the main threats.
We're finally back to near normal temps on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s and partly sunny skies. Stay cool, stay safe!