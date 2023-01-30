Residents displaced after fire tears through Upper East Side building; 4 minor injuries reported

Residents displaced after fire tears through Upper East Side building; 4 minor injuries reportedget the free app
NEW YORK - A fire broke out on the Upper East Side Monday.
About 140 firefighters and EMS members responded to the fire at 63rd Street and First Avenue.
The FDNY says four people suffered minor injuries, including three firefighters.
See below for the latest updates.
Fire under control, but building not safe to be occupied
The FDNY says the fire is under control.
Around 4:30 p.m. you could see a cloud of smoke over the neighborhood.
Firefighters believe the fire started on the ground floor and then moved up from there throughout an apartment building.
The FDNY says no one can stay in that building tonight.
CBS2's Tim McNicholas talked to a woman who says she just moved in Jan. 1. She is heartbroken to see how bad the fire was, and is anxiously waiting to hear more about the extent of the damage.
"I am just absolutely at a loss for words, because, I put so much into that little apartment. I have everything in there. Besides the money, just real, memorable stuff. I'm just scared," she said.
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or on how many people are displaced.
The ground floor of the building is a business, and above it there appear to be four floors of apartments.