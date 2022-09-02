Crash shuts down southbound lanes of Palisades Parkway, blocking GWB access

Crash shuts down southbound lanes of Palisades Parkway, blocking GWB accessget the free app
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. -- An overnight crash shut down southbound traffic on the Palisades Parkway, blocking access to the George Washington Bridge.
CBS2 has a crew on the scene, and we've been working to get more information from sources and police.
See live updates below for the latest.
Chopper 2 over the scene
Update on crash investigation
Police released new details Friday morning, saying a cargo van rolled over the center median with several people inside.
A dozen people were on board the van, and several had to be rescued from the wreckage.
Police said four people were pronounced dead at the scene, and eight others were hospitalized.
Their injuries ranged from severe head trauma to minor physical pain.
Police said the van serves as a shuttle for factory workers in Upstate New York.
Details still coming in
As CBS2's John Dias reported Friday morning, it was an emotional scene in Englewood Cliffs.
Video captured people upset standing by the wreckage of the crash.
It happened around 1:45 a.m. just north of exit 1 in the southbound lanes.
Several injuries were reported, with at least one person transported to the hospital in a helicopter.
Southbound lanes remain closed, which could make for a messy commute.
Heads up for morning commute
CBS2's Traffic Reporter Guy Stanier says drivers in Bergen County should use Route 9W instead.