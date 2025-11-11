How Wegmans identifies, collects food to be donated Food insecurity impacts millions of people in our area, and with high grocery prices and the government shutdown, the need for help is greater than ever. According to a recent poll by No Kid Hungry, 86% of New Yorkers say food prices are increasing faster than their income, forcing difficult choices when it comes to putting food on the table. That's why CBS is partnering with Wegmans Food Markets in Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore to raise money and awareness of food insecurity through Wegmans' "Check Out Hunger" campaign. It's an easy way to make a big difference even with just a dollar or two. For some, the collection at store cash registers hits close to home. CBS News New York's Jessica Moore reports.