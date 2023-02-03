Watch Live: "Class Act with Chris Wragge" makes 1st stop at Mahwah High School

Watch Live: "Class Act with Chris Wragge" makes 1st stop at Mahwah High Schoolget the free app
MAHWAH, N.J. -- Today we're kicking off a new series "Class Act with Chris Wragge," as part of the #BetterTogether campaign.
He will be visiting local schools, and his first stop is his alma mater in Mahwah, New Jersey.
We're there honoring the legacy of Marcus Kayal, who tragically passed away in 2019.
Bittersweet day for Kayal family
Wragge spoke with Marcus' parents and his four brothers, who said today would have been his 20th birthday.
Honoring Marcus Kayal
Nothing prepares a parent for the loss of a child, and George and Debra Kayal know that all too well.
Their son Marcus died of sudden cardiac arrest the day after Christmas in 2019.
To honor his legacy, the Kayals created Hearts4Marcus, through which more than 120 Mahwah High School kids will be screened with EKGs and echocardiograms that are optional and confidential.
