Watch CBS News

Watch Live: "Class Act with Chris Wragge" makes 1st stop at Mahwah High School

get the free app
  • link copied

By Chris Wragge

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

MAHWAH, N.J. -- Today we're kicking off a new series "Class Act with Chris Wragge," as part of the #BetterTogether campaign.

He will be visiting local schools, and his first stop is his alma mater in Mahwah, New Jersey. 

We're there honoring the legacy of Marcus Kayal, who tragically passed away in 2019. 

You can also sign up to have Wragge come to your school.

See live updates below.

 

Bittersweet day for Kayal family

Mahwah honors legacy of Marcus Kayal with life-saving initiative 07:34

Wragge spoke with Marcus' parents and his four brothers, who said today would have been his 20th birthday.

By Chris Wragge
 

Honoring Marcus Kayal

screengrab-00004.jpg
Family handout

Nothing prepares a parent for the loss of a child, and George and Debra Kayal know that all too well. 

Their son Marcus died of sudden cardiac arrest the day after Christmas in 2019. 

To honor his legacy, the Kayals created Hearts4Marcus, through which more than 120 Mahwah High School kids will be screened with EKGs and echocardiograms that are optional and confidential.

CLICK HERE for the full story.

By Chris Wragge
 

Sign up for a school visit

Does your high school have a special program, activity or event that you want us to know about? Let us know about it by filling out the form below. 

CLICK HERE for more information.

By CBS New York Team
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.