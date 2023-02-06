Watch CBS News
Health

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Why menopause increases women's risk of heart disease

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

How menopause impacts women's heart health
How menopause impacts women's heart health 04:01

NEW YORK -- February is American Heart Month, a time for everyone to focus on their cardiovascular health. 

Doctors now recognize women's risk for heart disease increases significantly at menopause. 

In fact, heart disease is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year. More women die from heart disease than all other forms of cancer combined. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 to explain why menopause makes women so vulnerable and how to stay heart healthy. 

She also weighs in on daily Aspirin regimens and hormone replacement therapy.

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 7:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.