Alleged Pan Am Flight 103 bombmaker Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud arrested, faces trial in U.S.
NEW YORK - Authorities have arrested Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud.
They say Mas'ud made the bomb that destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988.
Families of victims react to arrest: "Pretty surreal to hear that we have him in custody"
It has been more than three decades since the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.
Monday afternoon, the Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb will be in federal court.
The arrest is a huge step for families of victims waiting for justice.
In 2020, American authorities announced charges against him while he was in Libyan custody at the time.
Though he is the third person charged in connection with the attack, he'll be the first to appear in American courtroom.
Libyan national Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud is in U.S. custody and will appear in a federal court in Washington, D.C. Monday afternoon.
It has been 34 years since the deadly bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. All 259 people on board were killed, along with another 11 on the ground. One hundred and ninety of the victims were American.
Kara Weipz's brother Rick Minetti of South Jersey was one of 35 Syracuse University students killed on that flight as they were returning from a semester abroad.
"People always felt better about themselves after being around him," Weipz said.
On Sunday, snow fell at the school honoring the students killed. Syracuse student Miriam Luby Wolfe, from Maryland, was also on that flight.
"She was a part of our lives, and when you take that from us, there is a hole in our lives for their rest of our lives," said her father Larry Mild.
Her parents say the capture of Mas'ud, who was charged nearly two years ago, marks a long-awaited milestone, but they've been disappointed with the outcome of the other two agents accused of working with Mas'ud.
"So far we have been cheated twice. Fimah's acquittal and Megrahi's early release," Mild said.
Two years ago, new charges were announced against Mas'ud, citing a confession he made to Libyan authorities back in 2012 as well as his travel records, which allegedly tied him to the crime.
Stephanie Bernstein's husband Michael Bernstein, a native of Jericho, Long Island, was on the flight.
"It was pretty surreal to hear that we have him in custody," she said.
Ahead of the court appearance, there's been an outpouring of reaction from other victims' families.
Another Libyan operative was convicted back in 2001 and imprisoned in Scotland, but released on compassionate grounds due to terminal cancer eight years later. He claimed innocence until his 2012 death. Another was acquitted.
Officials did not say how Mas'ud was taken into U.S. custody.