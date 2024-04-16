Save an incredible 57% on this curved Samsung gaming monitor at Walmart

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

A great gaming monitor is an important addition to any gaming setup. Whether you're playing new games like "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth" or enjoying classics on your Nintendo Switch, seeing everything in crystal-clear HD makes any adventure more fun. If you still haven't decided on the right monitor for you, today might be your lucky day. There's a great deal on a must-have Samsung monitor at Walmart that you won't want to miss.

Get the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G65B gaming monitor for the excellent price of just $300. That's $400 off its usual price of $700. This price even beats Samsung's own on the monitor at its official storefront, which is $100 more at $400. This monitor is a fantastic choice to play your favorite video games on or even watch shows and movies with -- for less than the price of a gaming PC or console and a game.

Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G65B QHD gaming monitor: $300 ($400 off)

Walmart

Curved monitors like the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G65B bring you right into the action for super-immersive gaming sessions. It's also a great option for surfing the web, watching your favorite TV shows and movies, or getting some work done with its 1000R curvature.

With its crisp 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, every detail pops. And when motion accelerates during intense gameplay or action-packed videos, its lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate and one-millisecond response time keep the visuals buttery smooth without any blurring.

The monitor itself is thin and lightweight as well, so it's easily movable and compact enough to give you plenty of space beneath the screen for storage -- it won't take up the entire desk.

You can get this monitor, normally $700, for just $300 at Walmart. It's still $400 at Samsung, so snag this deal while you can.