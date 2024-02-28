The best Apple iPad deals in 2024 can save you up to $150

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple iPads are among the most popular tablets in the world, and with good reason. If you're an avid iPad user and your current tablet just can't keep up anymore, it might be time for an upgrade. Or, if you're already an iPhone, MacBook or iMac user, now's a great time to add an iPad tablet to your gear. Whatever your reason for shopping for a new iPad, you'll of course want to save as much money as you can.

Which iPad model should you go for? Our in-house tech experts have created comprehensive buyer's guide to help you pick the best iPad for you. We've also included some additional guidance below. But if you're looking to save some serious cash on a new iPad, keep reading to check out our five favorite deals you can snag right now.

There are currently rumors circulating that sometime in March, Apple will host a press conference during which the company will announce a refresh of its iPad lineup. If you don't want or need the most up-to-date features in your new iPad and want to save some serious cash, now's the time to pick up one of the current models that are being discounted by Amazon and Best Buy.

The best deals on iPads

11-inch Apple iPad Pro, 128GB, Wi-Fi only: $799 ($100 off)

There aren't any significant deals right now that'll save you money on the newest, biggest 12-inch iPad Pro. But you will find price cuts on the smaller option. The 11-inch model may be smaller than the most recent iteration, but that certainly doesn't mean it's not worth investing in, especially if you can save some serious cash.

It features a Liquid Retina touchscreen display and comes in space gray or silver.

If you're interested in using an Apple Pencil as a stylus or for creating art, this iPad can be used for that. It's also large and zippy enough to use as a portable office computer if you tend to work on the go.

Right now, you can get one for just $799 at Best Buy, which is $100 off its normal price of $899. While it isn't a mind-blowing discount, that's the best you'll get right now as far as the iPad Pro lineup goes.

Apple iPad (10th Generation) 64GB, Wi-Fi only: $349 (save $100)

If you're looking to get a new iPad but don't need an especially powerful version -- but still want some cool colors to show off your personality -- the 10th generation of the Apple iPad is a great choice for you, and even better now that it's on sale.

This version of the iPad features a 10.9 inch (2,360 x 1,640 pixel resolution) touchscreen and is powerful enough for just about anything you want to do. It's this version of the iPad we recommend for middle-school and high-school students, or anyone with average needs when it comes to processing power.

To expand the capabilities of this iPad, we suggest adding an Apple Pencil and Apple Magic Keyboard Folio, which can help turn an already great tablet into an even better workstation.

Right now, get the 10th-generation Apple iPad for just $349 at Amazon, and get $100 off its usual price of $449. It's available in multiple bright colors, and this price applies to all of them.

Apple iPad Mini 64GB, Wi-Fi only: $469 (6% off)

Some folks find the iPad Pro and vanilla iPad a little too large. That's why the iPad Mini is a great alternative. It's more compact and lighter than its bigger siblings, making it the perfect tablet to toss into a bag and go.

It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen display and runs using Apple's A15 Bionic processor. Despite its smaller size, the iPad Mini runs the same version of iPadOS 17 as other current iPad models and comes with the same collection of pre-installed apps.

It's also compatible with anything in the company's App Store and fully integrates with all of Apple's online services, such as iCloud, Apple Music, AppleTV+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.

For a limited time, you can purchase the current version of the Apple iPad Mini for just $469, which is 6% off its regular $499 price. This deal is for the 64GB, Wi-Fi only configuration, which comes in four colors.

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular: $849 (6% off)

Need something a bit bigger than the iPad Mini, but not as large as the vanilla iPad? The iPad Air offers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen and runs using Apple's M1 processor. It's also nice and lightweight. Light as -- dare we say -- air.

OK. That's an exaggeration. But it is much smaller and svelter than the iPad, while having a similar form factor. Plus, it still does everything you need it to do, so you don't have to skimp on functionality.

Like all iPad models, this one offers up to a 10-hour battery life. Choose between five casing colors (starlight, space gray, purple, pink or blue). This model comes with 256GB of space on board in terms of storage, and it also features both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, meaning you can connect to the internet without the need to be tethered to your phone.

It's a bit pricier, but it's a great option for portability and connectivity.

Apple iPad (9th Generation) 64GB, Wi-Fi Only: $249 ($80 off)

Don't need the latest and greatest iPad on the market? You can get by just fine with the iPad (9th Generation). It's a slightly older version of the current iPad (10th Generation) that's on sale, but its performance is still snappy enough that it makes sense for the average user. If you're a parent looking to buy a tablet for a child or you just don't need much from your iPad, this is a great option.

It features a 10.2-inch Retina touchscreen and runs using Apple's A13 Bionic processor. While that isn't top-of-the-line tech, it's more than good enough for streaming TV shows and movies or browsing the internet. And sometimes, that's all people really want to do with their tablet.

As the least expensive iPad in Apple's current lineup, it's a Wi-Fi only model that comes with 64GB of internal storage. It's available in either space gray or silver. Right now, it's available for just $249 at Amazon, which is 24% off its normal price of $329. Be sure to grab one quickly, because this deal likely won't last long.

Entry-level iPad Air (5th Generation): $449 (25% off)

For a limited time, Amazon has slashed the price of this current model, iPad Air (5th Generation) by 25%, which brings the price down to an affordable $449. This model comes in your choice of five casing colors. However, as an entry-level configuration, it includes just 64GB of internal storage and only supports Wi-Fi.

People like the iPad Air because it's a bit thinner and lighter than the iPad or iPad Pro. It offers a 10.9-inch (2,360 x 1,640) touchscreen display, runs using Apple's M1 processor and supports Wi-Fi 6. On the bottom of the tablet, you'll find a single USB Type-C port. Battery life is up to 10 hours between charges.

This iPad runs using the latest version of iPadOS 17 and comes preinstalled with the same collection of apps you'll find in all other current iPad models. It also supports the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) and Apple Magic Keyboard, both of which are sold separately.

What is the best iPad model?

If you need a device for simple tasks like web browsing and streaming, the standard iPad or compact iPad mini will be more than enough. But if you'll be doing graphic design or video editing, go for the brawnier iPad Air or iPad Pro, which pack more power and performance.

Screen size is another big consideration. The smaller models are remarkably portable, while the larger options can become practical laptop replacements for getting work done. Also think about storage. It probably goes without saying, but getting a device with more space means you can download more apps, media and files. You should think about accessories too, like an Apple Pencil or keyboard. Not every iPad is compatible with those peripherals.

Of course, budget plays a role. And think ahead – will this iPad still meet your needs years from now? Making sure you pick out the right combination of features while keeping future-proofing in mind means better longevity and value from your investment – and most Apple products end up being investments.

To get even more advice on choosing the best consumer technologies, read in-depth product reviews and find the best deals, be sure to check out all of our extensive and continuously updated tech coverage.