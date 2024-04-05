The newest Samsung Bespoke appliances use AI to wash, dry, cook and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

We've just taken a look at the latest line of Samsung Bespoke appliances, and they aren't just cute to look at. Thanks to a lot of new AI-powered tech, these fridges, washers, gas ranges and robot vacuums are so smart it's almost scary. We're talking washers that analyze fabric types; a fridge that knows what's inside of it -- even a washer-dryer combo that does it all. All of these new appliances can be controlled remotely using a smartphone and are fully compatible with Samsung's SmartThings.

Even better, there's a deal going on. Right now, when you preorder any of these new appliances from Samsung's website, you'll get up to $1,215 off each appliance, and will enjoy free installation and free haul away of your old appliance. And if you want to save even more, Samsung is offering several discounted appliance bundles. Some prices are slashed even further if you qualify for Samsung's Offer Program. The new appliances start shipping as soon as April 10, so if you want to take advantage of the preorder deals, we'd jump on this now.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo: $2,199 (save $1,140)

Samsung

You no longer need to move your laundry between a separate washer and dryer. Just load in your clothes, press a few buttons, and as quick as 98 minutes (when you select super-speed mode, your laundry will be clean and dry.

Instead of taking up the space of two appliances, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo serves as an electric, 5.3 cu. ft. capacity washer and dryer that's ventless, so it's easy to install. It plugs into a standard 120-volt power outlet.

The AI Laundry Combo uses artificial intelligence to automatically analyze fabrics and soil levels and then adjusts its settings to deliver a better wash. You also get access to a 7-inch AI hub LCD touchscreen that gives you quick access cycle and setting options. Or you can remotely control the AI Laundry Combo with a smartphone.

The artificial intelligence also automatically dispenses the ideal amount of detergent and fabric softener based on the load. The dispenser holds enough detergent for up to 47 loads. And when washing and drying is done, you get a smartphone alert and the the appliance's door automatically opens. This washer/dryer combo is Energy Star certified, so it uses less energy without compromising performance. Preorder the AI Laundry Combo for just $2,199 and save $1,140.

Samsung Bespoke 4.6 cu. ft. AI Laundry Hub: $1,799 (save $939)

Samsung

Ideal for apartment dwellers or small houses, the new Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry hub is a washer and dryer tower that includes a full-size, front-load washer and dryer. It uses the new "AI Optiwash" feature, so it can automatically analyze fabric type and soil level to adjust its own settings. There's also an automatic laundry detergent dispenser.

The washer offers a 4.6 cu. ft. capacity, while the dryer has a 7.6 cu. ft. capacity. The AI Laundry Hub is available in either an electric or gas option.

When you preorder this appliance, you can save $939 and pay just $1,799. Or when you make your purchase through Samsung's website, you can finance the appliance for $74.96 per month for 24 months.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator: $3,799 (save $1,215)

Samsung

Enjoy $1,215 in really cool savings when you preorder the new Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator from Samsung for just $3,799. This is an upgraded version of previously released smart Flex refrigerator. It offers a 29 cu. ft. capacity. The front door features a full-color AI Family Hub touchscreen.

Without opening the door, the AI Vision Inside feature recognizes what's in your fridge, so you always know what's inside. In fact, this is something you can check from your smartphone, even if you're not in your kitchen. Meanwhile, the built-in beverage center provides quick and easy access to cold water in two ways -- an internal dispenser or a built-in auto-fill water pitcher.

Not only does this refrigerator offer cutting-edge, but easy-to-use, technology inside, it also has a modern, sleek appearance. With a light touch on the door's sensor, it'll automatically open. There's also an integrated deodorizing filter and it's an Energy Star rated appliance.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator with beverage zone: $3,099 (save $1,015)

Samsung

Samsung has announced several new Bespoke refrigerator designs, all of which use AI. This four-door model has a 23 cu. ft. capacity with a built-in beverage zone (with two temperature-setting options). There are also two options for dispensing filtered water. And you can choose between two stainless-steel colors.

With a light touch on the door's sensor, it will automatically open. This Flex refrigerator has a beautiful and modern design that'll instantly upgrade the overall look of any kitchen.

The fridge also uses AI to deliver an enhanced version of Samsung's popular Family Hub+ feature. Samsung's Family Hub+ keeps your family connected anytime, anywhere by sharing pictures, videos and drawings via Google; controlling other smart appliances; delivering all the benefits of Alexa -- even helping you to quickly buy items with Amazon, all right from the fridge.

Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo robot: $1,100 (save $300)

Samsung

Robotic vacuums have been around for a while, but with this new Bespoke Jet Bot Combo robot, Samsung has packed more features and functions into this vacuum and floor mopping gadget.

The robot uses LiDAR navigation to create a detailed 3D map of your home, so the robot can clean rooms with precision while avoiding obstacles. A floor detection feature provides optimal cleaning based on floor type. Powerful, dual-mop pads spin rapidly at 170 rpm for deep cleaning of dirt and stains.

The robot also comes with Samsung's All-in-One Clean Station with auto steam. This housing for your robot keeps it charged and automatically cleans its mop pads with hot water and steam. It also empties the dustbin and refills the Jet Bot Combo with water for hassle-free maintenance.

For a limited time, Samsung has reduced the price of the new Jet Bot Combo by $300, so you'll pay just $1,100 when you shop at Samsung.

Samsung Bespoke smart slide-In gas range: $1,424 (save $735)

Samsung

Just as Samsung has bundled a ton of useful technologies into its latest refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, washers and dryers, it's also given its latest ranges AI, designed to make cooking a breeze.

This is one of the new Bespoke smart slide-in gas ranges that's currently on sale. Save $735 when you purchase it from Samsung's website, so you'll pay just $1,424. An electric version of this range is also available -- and it come in three color options (stainless steel, white glass or matte black steel). The range has a modern design designed to match other Bespoke kitchen appliances.

This new range is chock full of features, such as the ability to serve as an air fryer for healthier cooking options. Using AI, the range precisely manages heat and airflow to give you gourmet cooking results at home. You get 18,000 BTUs of cooking power, as well as the ability to control the range using your smartphone.

From the app, you can quickly download settings for cooking modes, like pizza, spare ribs or brownies, and then wirelessly transfer the data directly to your oven via Samsung's SmartThings app. Choose the mode you want and the optimal cooking time and temperature will be sent to your oven automatically. Through the app, literally thousands of recipes are at your disposal.

Save $2,950 on the Bespoke stainless steel kitchen appliance bundle

Samsung

With just a few quick clicks, you can refresh the look and functionality of your entire kitchen and save $2,950 in the process. This bundle includes the new Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator, slide-in conduction range, smart dishwasher and over-range microwave -- all with a matching design.

For a limited time, you can order this bundle from Samsung's website for just $7,026 and enjoy perks like free delivery, installation and removal of your old appliances.

A variety of color options are available for each of these beautiful stainless steel appliances that use AI technology. The appliances can all be controlled using the SmartThings smartphone app. Giving your kitchen a makeover for spring is easier and more affordable than ever.