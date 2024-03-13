The 8 best premium Apple Watch bands for 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nomad

One of the great things about the Apple Watch is there are so many ways to customize it. At the time of purchase, you can choose a casing color, size and the metal the casing is made from. You can also personalize the watch face and install a custom collection of apps. And anytime, you can change the watchband. In about one minute, the overall appearance your watch can be almost completely different.

Let's take a look at some of the best premium watchbands that'll give your smartwatch a quick style upgrade.

Our top premium Apple Watch band picks

You can easily find low-cost Apple Watch bands (priced below $50), but if you're looking for something more elegant -- maybe a model that offers a higher quality and nicer appearance, we recommend a premium option.

Our in-house team of consumer tech experts has curated this list of the most elegant Apple Watch bands available. Most of these options come in several color and size choices. Also, be sure to check out our full review of the Apple Watch Series 9 and our list of the top nine things we love about this smartwatch.

Best premium Apple Watch band overall: Shinola stainless steel 3-link bracelet



Shinola

Add a timeless and classy look to your Apple Watch with this stainless steel 3-link band from Shinola. It's available in the 38mm/40mm width and has an adjustable length (up to 7.8 inches). The stainless steel color matches the Apple Watch's silver casing.

This band offers superior craftsmanship and durability. It's designed to last for years of everyday wear. And of course, it will add a nice touch to your work attire or when you're dressing for a night out and want to look sharp.

You'll discover four other stainless steel Apple Watch band designs on Shinola's website, as well as more than 20 leather designs in a variety of colors.

Best premium Apple Watch band for a formal look: Coach Apple Watch strap

Coach

Like Apple, Coach has stepped away from leather Apple Watch bands and has replaced its lineup with a collection made from acetate with stainless steel hardware.

Coach offers 20 Apple Watch styles and colors. Shown here is style number CO212 in rose gold.

Versions of each band are available in 38mm, 40mm, 41mm, 42mm, 44mm and 45mm. With any of these chic designs, you can quickly transform the Apple Watch to better match your personal style.

Currently, Amazon offers all of the Coach Apple Watch bands, which range in price from $85 to $150.

Best titanium premium Apple Watch band: Nomad titanium band

Nomad

Add a formal look to your Apple Watch with this titanium band from Nomad. It's constructed from grade 2 titanium, so it's scratch-resistant and remarkably durable. The band is available in a 40mm, 41mm, 45mm or 49mm width. The length is easily adjustable using an included tool.

One of the things we really like about this band is the custom magnetic clasp, which holds the watch firmly on your wrist, without compromising comfort. We also like the slim thickness of the band itself, so it's lightweight and barely noticeable when it's being worn.

If this particular band design isn't to your liking, Nomad has a interactive Design Lab, so you can customize a band from the company's multiple styles (including many that are waterproof) and then choose a color and size that's perfect for you and your Apple Watch.

Best leather premium Apple Watch band: Nomad Modern band

Nomad

The leather watch bands from Nomad feature a classic, but bold look. Each is made using minimally treated, vegetable tanned, Horween leather. As a result, over time, it will develop a unique patina, regardless of the leather color you choose.

Color options include rustic brown or black. You can also choose between black or silver stainless steel hardware and a 40mm, 41mm, 45mm or 49mm width. Versions of the Modern band are available for all current and past Apple Watch sizes and models.

What we love about this leather band is that it that's built to last -- style- and otherwise. It'll upgrade the appearance of your Apple Watch while being very comfortable to wear. These bands are designed to be worn daily, but are not waterproof.

Best designer premium Apple Watch band: Tory Birch Kira leather band

Neiman Marcus

Here's a black Tori Birch leather band for your Apple Watch that comes in black leather with gold colored stainless steel accents and hardware. The band can be used with any Apple Watch -- with endpieces that are compatible with 38mm, 40mm, 41mm, 42mm, 44mm, 45mm and 49mm watch casing widths.

Featured prominently on the watch is Tory Birch's double T logo. The watch has an adjustable thorn buckle to accommodate most wrist sizes. The band is designed for everyday wear. It'll add a touch of elegance to your Apple Watch's appearance. And the black color will coordinate well with any outfit.

Best premium Apple Watch band in alligator: Shinola cognac alligator strap for Apple Watch

Shinola

For Apple Watch owners looking to make a statement with their watchband, we recommend the Shinola cognac genuine alligator strap. It's available in 38mm/40mm and 42mm/44mm widths and incorporates silver colored hardware.

What sets this band apart is that it's cut and sewn by hand in the United States using alligator, instead of traditional leather. This gives the band's surface an eye-catching texture.

Choose between this cognac or solid black band color and between a 110mm or 140mm band length.

Best designer premium Apple Watch band in leather: Kate Spade New York interchangeable leather and nylon band

Amazon

Available in 10 different colors, this leather and nylon Apple Watch band is compatible with almost all of the current and past watch models and sizes.

The weave design of this band is both stylish and unique in appearance. And it features the Kate Spade logo displayed subtly on the band. It will fit any Apple Watch with a 38mm, 40mm, 41mm, 42mm, 44mm, 45mm or 49mm width. The length is one size fits all.

If you're not a fan of the braided leather design, Kate Spade also offers several that use flat strips of leather in your choice of colors.

Best designer premium Apple Watch band in stainless steel: Michael Kors band

Amazon

Crafted in stainless steel, this Apple Watch band design is available in 15 color combinations and designs, all of which use a strong deployment clasp to hold it firmly on your wrist. Choose between a 38/40/41mm or 42/44/45mm version. All weigh less than one gram, so they're comfortable to wear throughout the day or evening.

Each band features signature Michael Kors styling and detail that transforms your tech into something unique and fashionable. But with so many different colors and styles to choose from, when you're ready for a change your watch's look, swapping to a different band is easy.

How to choose the best premium Apple Watch band

Apple Watch casings come in a variety of sizes, so be sure to choose a band that'll fit your watch. The Apple Watch Series 9 is currently available in a 41mm or 45mm casing size (width), while the current model of the Apple Watch SE is available in either a 40mm or 44mm casing size. The size options for older models vary.

When a band is made for an Apple Watch, it's designed to be swappable in less than a minute, so you can stock up on a collection of bands and have one to match your various moods and styles -- for working out, wearing to work, everyday wear and for formal occasions.

All of the Apple Watch models need to be paired with an Apple iPhone, such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, when you invest in the GPS + Cellular version of the Apple Watch, it can work more autonomously from your phone. This means you can make and receive calls, send and receive text messages, or stream music from the watch even when your phone isn't close by.

To learn all about the latest consumer tech, read in-depth product reviews and find the best deals, be sure to stay up to date on all of our latest tech coverage.