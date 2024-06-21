The 5 best OLED TVs for 2024 offer superior color and detail

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Having trouble shopping for a new TV? Many of our favorite TVs for 2024 feature OLED displays, which deliver extreme detail and a wide array of brilliant colors. Combine this with 4K resolution and a fast refresh rate, and the latest OLED smart TVs are the perfect option for watching movies and sports, as well as for gaming. These TVs do a particularly good job with high-action content, color reproduction and high contrast.

For a smaller size viewing space, an OLED with a screen size of 55 inches is more than enough. But for an average size living room or bedroom, we recommend a 65-inch or larger display. Yes, you're going to pay a premium for an OLED TV, especially one with an extra-large screen size. But you'll be rewarded by performance and a picture quality that's unmatched.

Pro Tip: Especially of you're purchasing an OLED TV that's 65 inches are larger, consider adding a soundbar or surround sound system to the TV. In general, any soundbar or surround sound system will work with any TV brand and model. But if you connect a Samsung soundbar or surround sound system to a Samsung smart TV, you can take advantage of the company's Q-Symphony feature. This allows you to use the speakers built into the TV and the external speakers simultaneously to create a more robust, immersive and broader soundstage.

What is the best OLED TV in 2024?

Our in-house team of tech experts has curated this roundup of what are currently the best OLED TVs available -- from well-known and respected brands including LG, Sony and Samsung. All of these TVs come in a variety of screen sizes.

Best OLED TV overall: LG OLED Evo G4



LG

Year released: 2024 | Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (up to 144Hz for gaming) | Operating System: WebOS 24 | Max. Brightness: 3,000 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Main ports: HDMI eARC, HDMI, USB, Ethernet | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 | Key features: Filmmaker mode, Dolby Atmos, AI upscaling, Multi-view, Gallery mode, AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, ThinQ app support | Speakers: 4.2 channel

When it comes to LG's 2024 G4 Series smart TVs, bigger is better. All of the G4 model TVs offer stunning picture quality that takes full advantage of the latest OLED display technology.

These beauties use more than 8 million self-lit pixels to showcase brighter, more accurate and more vivid colors than ever before. You get 100% color volume with 100% color fidelity. And these new TVs offer a faster and more powerful processor with even better AI-based upscaling.

You'll enjoy 3,840-by-2,160 pixel resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate when watching your favorite content. Each of these TVs supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, plus LG's OLED Motion technology. All this ensures that fast-moving content (like live sports or an action movie) appears smooth.

One feature we love: The TV's enhanced multi-view capabilities let you watch four things at once. And the TV's internal speakers offer 4.2 channels (that include down-firing speakers) with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. So even without a soundbar, you can expect impressive sound to complement the premium picture.

Best value OLED TV: Sony Bravia XR A95L



Sony

Year released: 2023 | Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: Google TV | Max. Brightness: 1,337 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Main ports: HDMI eARC, HDMI, USB, Optical, Ethernet | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 | Key features: Superior AI upscaling, auto HDR tone mapping, special features for Sony PlayStation 5 gamers, Netflix calibrated mode, IMAX certified, DTS:X support | Speakers: 7.1.4 channel

This Sony model is part of the company's premium Bravia XR smart TV lineup, so you can expect superior picture and sound quality from the 2023 version of the XR A95L. It takes full advantage of Sony's Cognitive Processor XR to deliver bright and accurate colors, with pure blacks and bright whites.

You get 3,840-by-2,160 pixel resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Also integrated into this TV is an advanced Sony sound system that supports Dolby Atmos using two built-in speakers and two subwoofers. And to take advantage of the smart TV features, the GoogleTV OS is at your disposal. This gives you quick and easy access to all of the popular streaming networks.

The Sony XR A95L features a slim and minimalist design that draws your eyes directly to the screen, where billions of colors come together to form a clear, vibrant and smooth image. While native 4K content looks amazing, this TV does an excellent job with AI upscaling to present lower-resolution content with the most detail possible. And like all OLED TVs, this one does a nice job minimizing unwanted glare and reflections. We think this is a premium quality TV that's worth every penny. (A 2024 version of this TV has not been released.)

Best extra-large OLED TV: LG 83-inch OLED Evo C4



LG

Year released: 2024 | Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz, Up to 144Hz for gaming | Operating System: WebOS 24 | Max. Brightness: 1,500 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Main ports: HDMI eARC, HDMI, USB, Ethernet | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1| Key features: a9 AI Processor 4K Gen 7 processor, ThinQ mobile app support, Free LG Channels programming, Dolby Atmos support | Speakers: 2.2 channel

There's an awful lot to love about the Evo C4, including that it comes in six screen sizes and it's a bit less expensive than the premium LG OLED Evo G4. The display is comprised of more than 8.3 million self-lit pixels, so you'll immediately notice that no matter what you're watching, the blacks are solid, the whites are vivid, and all of the colors are vibrant and accurate.

The TV's Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen 7 is able to generate an incredibly smooth and detailed picture that's accompanied by impressive, room-filling sound. Both the picture and sound are enhanced in real time using AI, along with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. There's also a Filmmaker mode that makes movies look exactly how the director intended. And when it comes to gaming, you're in luck there, too. The refresh rate increases to 144Hz and you get Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support (with a 0.1ms response time).

The WebOS 24 operating system provides easy access to all of the streaming channels you subscribe too, along with unlimited and free access to more than 300 free LG channels. Investing in an OLED TV makes little sense if all you need is a small TV (that's less than 55 inches). However, the enhanced picture quality you get using OLED technology on a larger size display will take your TV viewing to a whole new level. The LG OLED Evo C4 could easily be used as the centerpiece for a home theater setup, or as a stand-alone TV in your living room or bedroom.

Best OLED for watching sports: Samsung OLED S95D



Samsung

Year released: 2024 | Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (up to 144Hz) | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: 1,700 nits | HDR Support: HDR Pro, HDR10+, HLG | Main ports: HDMI eARC, HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Optical, EX-Link | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2 | Key features: Pantone validates color, Glare-free display, Filmmaker mode, Game Hub, 4K Ai upscaling, Dolby Atmos, Q-Symphony support, One Connect support | Speakers: 4.2.2 channel

Whatever your viewing pleasures, you can't go wrong with the 2024 Samsung S95D OLED smart TV. It runs using Samsung's Tizen operating system, so you get access to all of your favorite streaming video services using an easy to navigate interface. We love that this TV is one of the few that's Pantone-validated, so you know all of the colors will showcase lifelike accuracy, detail and brightness.

When you combine picture quality with a high refresh rate, you get a TV that nicely showcases high-action content. This makes it perfect for watching live sports. By using this Samsung TV with any of the company's soundbars, surround-sound systems, or the new Samsung Music Frame speakers ($378 each), you can take advantage of Q-Symphony. This allows you to use the TV's internal speakers in conjunction with Samsung speakers to create more immersive sound with a broader soundstage.

All of the other features you'd expect from a higher-end TV are also bundled into the S95D, including a stunning OLED display that's virtually glare-free. Picture quality and overall performance are top-notch. The built in speakers support Dolby Atmos, so even without a soundbar or surround sound system, you still get virtual surround sound. And even when you're not watching native 4K content, the TV does an impressive job using AI for upscaling picture quality in real time.

The S95D also gives you unlimited access to Samsung TV Plus -- free, live, on-demand programming. This is a nice complement to whatever video streaming services you already subscribe to. We're fans of this TV's Filmmaker mode and Gaming Hub, so blockbuster movies and your favorite games will also look and sound their absolute best. If you're looking for a high-end TV that's perfect for true sports fans, we recommend the 2024 version of the Samsung S95D, especially in the 77-inch screen size if you have the wall space to accommodate it.

Best premium 8K OLED TV: Samsung QN900D Neo OLED 8K

Samsung

Year released: 2024 | Display type: OLED | Resolution: 8K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (8K), Up to 240Hz (4K) | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: 2,000 nits | HDR Support: HDR 8K+, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | Main ports: HDMI eARC, HDMI, USB Type-A, USB Type-C, Optical | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 | Key features: Multi-view with up to 4 videos; Supports the SmartThings app; Anti-reflective display, Q-Symphony and Dolby Atmos audio support; FreeSync Premium Pro support for gaming | Speakers: 6.2.4 channel

The 2024 Samsung NEO QLED 8K (QN900D) represents the very best of what 8K resolution and AI tech have to offer. As soon as you watch any live sporting event or your favorite blockbuster movies on this TV, you'll see exactly what we mean. We love this premium and bestselling TV for so many reasons, starting with its thin and bezel-less design. But it's the picture quality that's truly stunning.

As you watch any native 4K content, this TV upscales the visuals, so what you see are incredibly bright, vivid and accurate colors combined with fluid motion and a remarkable level of contrast and depth. When this TV relies on its upscaling capabilities, it's also using 512 AI neural networks in real time, along with an AI-powered motion enhancer and auto HDR remastering. In simple language: All this creates visuals like you've never seen before on a consumer TV. Combine this with Dolby Atmos and object-tracking sound, and your viewing experience is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

For true sports fans and movie buffs who what the most detailed and fluid home viewing currently possible, this is the TV you want. For more information about the perks of an 8K resolution TV and the most compelling reasons to buy one, read out coverage of the four best 8K TVs in 2024, as well as our in-depth review of the 2024 Samsung QN900D.

Available sizes: 65-inch ($5,000), 75-inch ($6,300), 85-inch ($8,000)

