How to get to FIFA World Cup matches in Miami: Free shuttle routes, locations, and tips for fans

South Florida's getting ready to welcome the world; FIFA World Cup matches begin in just less than two weeks.

"The world will be arriving right here in Miami-Dade County, and for 38 days, our community will be part of the largest sporting event on the planet," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Some 600,000 people are expected to visit as seven matches are played here. Now the challenge —moving them to and from the stadium.

"Our message is very, very simple: drive less, celebrate more. We want people to experience the excitement of the World Cup, not the stress of getting around town," the Mayor said.

By train, by bus or by car — the plan is to funnel fans to five locations around Miami-Dade and Broward on game days.

Those locations are at the MLK Metro Rail Station, the Golden Glades Intermodal Station, Brightline in Aventura, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, or the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

From there, you hop on a free shuttle bus.

"This free round-trip shuttle service will be available exclusively to verified ticket holders and will take fans directly into the Miami Stadium, not to a remote parking lot," said Stacy Miller from Miami-Dade Transportation.

If you plan to catch the shuttle from the Amerant Bank Arena with Broward Transit, you'll need to reserve a seat in advance.

"It's very easy to pre-register for that service. All you have to do is go to our website, you can pre-register, save yourself a seat," said Coree Cuff Lonergan from Broward County Transit.

For more information on those shuttles:

Miami-Dade: https://miamifwc26.com/miami-game-day-express-shuttle/

Broward: https://www.broward.org/BCT/Pages/WorldCup.aspx