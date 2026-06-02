How to get to FIFA World Cup matches in Atlanta: MARTA routes, parking locations, and tips for fans

Eight FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are scheduled at Atlanta Stadium between June 15 and July 15, with an estimated 300,000 tourists expected to flood the downtown area.

Whether you are coming from across the globe or heading in from your own neighborhood, transportation officials and regional partners have laid out a clear game plan for getting fans to and from the stadium without the headache.

Here is everything you need to know.

Take MARTA. It is the easiest option

Transportation officials are strongly encouraging fans to leave the car at home and let MARTA handle the trip. MARTA rail connects directly to Atlanta Stadium, and on match days, trains will run every five minutes from the start of service through 10:30 p.m., according to Georgia Commute Options.

Take MARTA rail to one of three stations, SEC District, Vine City or Five Points, then follow clearly marked signs and Transit Ambassadors in white MARTA-branded soccer jerseys to the stadium and fan areas.

MARTA fare is $2.50. Riders can pay with a Breeze card, available at all rail stations, or tap to pay with a credit card or mobile wallet through MARTA's new Better Breeze fare system. Limited-edition FIFA World Cup Breeze cards are also available while supplies last.

Free daily parking is available at 23 MARTA rail stations for riders coming from outside the city, with long-term paid parking also available.

Rideshare but not at the stadium

Uber and Lyft riders should be aware that pickup and drop-off will not be permitted directly at Atlanta Stadium, the Georgia World Congress Center or the FIFA Fan Festival on match days, according to Georgia Commute Options. Special rideshare pickup and drop-off zones have been established in coordination with Uber and Lyft in the downtown area.

Accessible transportation options

For fans who need accessibility assistance, Atlanta Stadium offers several options, according to stadium information:

Accessible parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with the Red Deck and Orange Deck as recommended lots. A complimentary ADA shuttle service is available from the Blue and Yellow parking lots to and from the stadium for major events.

An accessible pickup and drop-off zone is located along Northside Drive between the pedestrian bridge and the Home Depot Backyard entrance. The closest gate is Gate 1, where Guest Services can assist with wheelchair services, seat relocations, sensory support resources and mobility assistance. Limousines and buses may use the same area.

Getting around downtown

For fans heading to the FIFA Fan Festival or exploring the city, a free autonomous shuttle, ATL SPOKE, runs from West End Station to the Atlanta Beltline, according to MARTA.

The City of Atlanta is also expanding its IKE Smart City digital kiosk program to 220 locations citywide, with 141 already live, providing real-time information and wayfinding support to help fans navigate key corridors and high-traffic areas.

Tips before you leave home

Georgia Commute Options and the Atlanta Regional Commission offered the following advice for residents and visitors heading into the city on match days:

Plan ahead and check traffic conditions before leaving. Commuting earlier or later on match days, especially near the stadium, can help avoid the heaviest fan traffic. Flexible work-from-home arrangements are encouraged for employers when possible.

Expect the unexpected. Teams will be traveling between Buckhead, downtown and training facilities, and VIP police escorts may cause sudden traffic delays or stoppages throughout the region.

Consider biking or scootering. Parking will be at a premium on match days, but bike and scooter options are available for fans heading to the Fan Festival, matches or viewing parties.

Where to find updates

Georgia Commute Options has created a dedicated World Cup travel page with commute tips, planning guidance and real-time updates as match days approach. Residents and fans can find resources at gacommuteoptions.com/world-cup.