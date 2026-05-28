LA Metro Official mobile app launches in time for FIFA World Cup 2026

The LA Metro Official mobile app launched on Thursday, a couple of weeks before soccer fans from all over the world will arrive to Los Angeles for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The app was built by Metro for Metro riders, taking into consideration what unique features a rider may be seeking.

John Gordon, LA Metro deputy executive officer of marketing and customer experience, said it's been a long time coming.

"It allows us to build an app experience and make it easier for Metro riders, around how actual LA Metro riders ride," Gordon said.

He explained some basic features of the app, like trip planning and customizing the experience based on how one rides -- and fare payment.

"So, your favorite line or your favorite stop, you can get customized information for that. The app begins to kind of mold around how you ride," Gordon said.

Data layers within the app can address rider needs, such as connecting to bike lockers and restrooms.

Another feature being launched on Thursday in the app is the ability to pay fare with a variety of methods.

"You no longer need a TAP card to ride, you can just use your debit card, your credit card, you can use mobile wallet or you can use your smart watch as well," Gordon said.

The app allows for trip planning using Metro bus and rail, and other LA transit systems. It can be downloaded through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.