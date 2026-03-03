World Cup transit funds secured for Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay area

State leaders announced that Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area will receive a combined $18.4 million in World Cup transit funding.

With the World Cup 100 days away and thousands of fans expected to flood the public transit systems, funds are split, with $9,603,284 going to Los Angeles and $8,807,888 awarded to the San Francisco-Oakland region.

Los Angeles hosts eight matches from June 12 to July 10 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and six World Cup games take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

"In just a few short months, Los Angeles and the Bay Area will welcome the global soccer fandom to two of California's world-class destinations for the World Cup," Senator Alex Padilla said in a news release.

The funding comes from the Fiscal Year 2026 World Cup Public Transportation Formula Apportionment included in the FY26 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies appropriations bill.

Senators Padilla and Adam Schiff worked to ensure funding for the World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games. The FY26 funding bill also included $94 million in funding to support transit needs associated with the Olympics.

"LA Metro will continue our positive work with our transit partners across southern California to make sure fans can use transit services whether they are going to the World Cup games at Los Angeles Stadium, or enjoying the fan zones that will be held across the county," Stephanie Wiggins, LA Metro CEO, said.

Metro noted that out of the total $100 million, $2.3 million will go to bus stop enhancements, $15 million for transit safety funding, and $149 million for the Vermont bus rapid transit line.

"With thousands of people traveling for these matches, we're working to ensure the fan experience is a resounding success as California showcases our cities to the world," Padilla said.