World Cup matches in Santa Clara to impact traffic and transit. Here's what to know.

As the San Francisco Bay Area is set to host several matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, multiple road closures and detours will be in place near the stadium site in Santa Clara.

Levi's Stadium, which has been temporarily renamed "San Francisco Bay Area Stadium" for the duration of the tournament, is hosting a total of six matches, four of which are scheduled to take place on weekdays. According to Santa Clara city officials, the closures will take place in two phases on match days.

Here is when the closures will take effect:

Saturday, June 13 - Qatar vs. Switzerland (12 p.m. kickoff)

Phase 1 closure: 12 a.m. - 8 a.m.

Phase 2 closure: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Trail closure: 6 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16 - Austria vs. Jordan (9 p.m.)

Phase 1 closure: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Phase 2 closure: 5 p.m. - 5 a.m. June 17

Trail closure: 8 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. June 17

Friday, June 19 - Türkiye vs. Paraguay (9 p.m.)

Phase 1 closure: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Phase 2 closure: 4 p.m. - 5 a.m. June 20

Trail closure: 8 a.m. - 2:30 a.m. June 20

Monday, June 22 - Jordan vs. Algeria (8 p.m.)

Phase 1 closure: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Phase 2 closure: 4 p.m. - 5 a.m. June 23

Trail closure: 8 a.m. - 2:30 a.m. June 23

Thursday, June 25 - Paraguay vs. Australia (7 p.m.)

Phase 1 closure: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Phase 2 closure: 3 p.m. - 5 a.m. June 26

Trail closure: 8 a.m. - 1:30 a.m. June 26

Wednesday, July 1 - Round of 32 (5 p.m.)

Phase 1 closure: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Phase 2 closure: 1 p.m. - 5 a.m. July 2

Trail closure: 8 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.

During Phase 1, Tasman Drive outside the stadium and Stars and Stripes Drive will be closed. A local detour will utilize Great America Way, Great America Parkway, Lafayette Street, Calle De Luna and Calle Del Sol. Meanwhile, a regional detour will also be in place, directing drivers to use Highways 101, 237 and local roads.

In Phase 2, Calle Del Sol will also be closed. Drivers will be directed to use Lick Mill Boulevard to get around the closure. Officials said access for local residents and businesses will be maintained.

In addition to road closures, the San Tomas Creek Trail in front of the stadium will be closed to both cyclists and pedestrians on match days.

Bike traffic will be directed to use Agnew Road, Lakeshore Drive, Gianera Street and Stars and Stripes Drive to get around the closure. Meanwhile, pedestrians are being urged to use Mission College Boulevard and Great America Parkway to get around the trail closure.

Taking Transit, Rideshares To The Stadium

Several transit agencies are offering extended service for matches at the Santa Clara stadium and other tournament-related festivities, including BART, Caltrain, VTA, the Capitol Corridor, Muni and Samtrans. The Altamont Commuter Express, which provides service from the San Joaquin Valley is offering special service for the June 13, June 19 and July 1 matches.

Fans opting to use rideshares will use one of two drop-off locations, at Red Lot 7 (Ride Share North) and Freedom Circle (Ride Share South). Detailed transit and rideshare information can be found on the Bay Area Host Committee website.

Parking At The Stadium

For fans seeking to drive to the stadium, FIFA said parking must be pre-purchased and is only available for ticketholders. Parking lots will open 4 hours before kickoff, officials said.

The Bay Area Host Committee urges drivers to plan for extra time and heavy congestion before and after matches. Carpooling is recommended.