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Knowing where your credit score fits can help you determine which consolidation paths are realistic. Wildpixel/Getty Images

Carrying several high-rate debts can become increasingly difficult to manage as the balances, due dates and monthly payments pile up. And that's particularly true right now, considering how high borrowing rates — and credit card rates, in particular — are. At an average rate of over 22%, the credit card interest charges can compound quickly, no matter how small (or large) your balance is. But consolidating those debts into one payment can offer a more manageable path forward, particularly if the new financing also reduces what you're paying in interest each month.

Getting approved for a debt consolidation loan can present its own challenges, though. If your debt-to-income ratio is too high, or if any missed or late payments have damaged your credit, you may not qualify for the same debt consolidation products or terms that would be available if your finances were in better shape. And given that many borrowers turn to consolidation precisely because their debts have become difficult to manage, that can create a frustrating obstacle.

That doesn't necessarily mean debt consolidation is out of reach, though. Credit requirements tend to differ across consolidation options, and understanding where your score fits can help you determine which paths may be realistic — and which ones could actually improve your financial situation.

Explore the debt relief options you can use to tackle your high-rate debt today.

What credit score do you need for debt consolidation?

There isn't a universal minimum credit score required to consolidate debt. Each lender sets its own underwriting requirements, and your income, debt-to-income ratio, employment history and other factors can also influence whether you're approved. Still, your credit score can play a significant role in determining both which options are available and how much they cost. Here's what to know about the credit score requirements for your consolidation options:

Traditional debt consolidation loans

Traditional debt consolidation loans are generally unsecured personal loans used to pay off multiple existing debts, leaving you with one loan and one monthly payment. Having a score that's, at minimum, in the mid-600s — though preferably higher — can typically give you access to a broader range of lenders and more competitive loan terms. Some lenders will offer personal loans to borrowers with credit scores in the 500s, but the loan rates and terms are typically much less favorable.

That's an important distinction to make because simply qualifying for a consolidation loan doesn't necessarily mean this route makes financial sense. If a low credit score results in an interest rate that's comparable to — or higher than — the rates you're already paying on your credit cards, consolidating may do little to reduce your borrowing costs. Origination fees can also add to the expense.

Borrowers with good or excellent credit generally have more leverage, though. A higher score can improve your chances of qualifying for a lower interest rate, a larger loan amount or both, making it easier to consolidate your balances under terms that offer meaningful savings.

Learn more about the types of debt relief help you qualify for now.

Debt consolidation programs

The credit requirements can be significantly different with debt consolidation programs. Rather than applying directly for a conventional debt consolidation loan, you work with a debt relief company that connects you with a partner lender. The loan proceeds are then used to pay off your qualifying credit card balances, and you make one monthly payment through the program.

Because these debt consolidation programs are designed, in large part, for borrowers who are already dealing with credit issues and struggling with expensive debt, the credit score requirements are generally more lenient than those attached to many traditional consolidation loans. Depending on the company, lender and your overall financial profile, borrowers with scores in the 500s — and, in some cases, even lower — may have options available.

Approval still isn't guaranteed, though. The lender may consider your income, existing debts and ability to afford the program payment alongside your credit history. And lower-credit borrowers should pay particularly close attention to the interest rate, fees and total repayment cost before enrolling.

What if your credit score is too low to consolidate your debt?

If your credit prevents you from qualifying for an affordable traditional consolidation loan, it doesn't necessarily mean you have to continue juggling the same high-rate balances. But it does mean you'll need to compare alternatives carefully.

Start by determining why you want to consolidate your debt. If the primary goal is convenience, replacing several payments with one could help simplify your finances, but it may not be worth taking on a costly loan solely for that benefit. If your goal is to reduce interest charges, meanwhile, the new financing should ideally offer enough savings to justify any fees and other costs involved.

From there, weigh your available options. For example, a debt consolidation program through a debt relief company may be worth exploring if your credit score is preventing you from accessing affordable conventional loans. Since the credit requirements can be more flexible, these programs can provide another route to a single structured monthly payment for borrowers with damaged credit.

Or, it may be worth considering a debt management program through a credit counseling agency instead. These programs do not require you to borrow money, but they roll your debts into one monthly obligation while lowering your interest rates and fees. That, in turn, can make it easier and more affordable to pay off what's owed.

If your debts have become unaffordable altogether, though, consolidation may not address the underlying problem. In that case, other forms of debt relief could be more appropriate. For example, debt settlement aims to negotiate eligible balances down so you repay less than you currently owe.

These options work differently and can have different costs and credit consequences, so compare them based on what you can realistically afford rather than focusing only on whether you qualify.

The bottom line

There's no single credit score you need to consolidate debt. Traditional debt consolidation loans may be available to some borrowers with scores in the 500s, but better credit generally provides access to more lenders and better rates. Debt consolidation programs offered through debt relief companies can have substantially more flexible credit requirements, potentially making them an option when conventional loans aren't accessible.

Whatever route you consider, don't make approval the only goal. Compare the new monthly payment, interest rate, fees and total repayment cost against what you're paying now. The right consolidation option should make your debt easier to manage without replacing one financial problem with another.