We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Before you consolidate your debt, it's wise to know what the most effective tools are in the current economic environment. Dilok Klaisataporn/Getty Images

Credit card debt has a sneaky way of becoming unmanageable — and in many cases, that happens before you have a chance to recognize how debilitating the issue really is. After all, a credit card balance that seemed reasonable initially will balloon as the interest compounds on both the initial charges and the prior interest. And with the average credit card APRs hovering above 21% currently, even the most modest balances can grow to become out of control quickly.

That financial challenge is further compounded if your credit card debt is spread across multiple cards. Different due dates, different interest rates and different minimum payment amounts can make the repayment process feel chaotic and overwhelming. And, for many borrowers, simply keeping track of what's owed each month becomes its own financial stressor. That's why debt consolidation has become a common strategy.

By combining multiple balances into a single payment with more favorable terms, borrowers can simplify their finances and reduce what they pay over time. But there are lots of consolidation approaches you can take, so which options make the most sense in the current economic environment? That's what we'll examine below.

Find out how to get help with your credit card debt today.

What are the best ways to consolidate credit card debt right now?

The right debt consolidation approach ultimately depends on a range of factors, including your financial profile, but the following strategies are some of the most effective tools available in the current environment:

Debt consolidation loans

Using a personal loan for debt consolidation is the most common route borrowers take, and for good reason. For the most qualified borrowers, personal loan rates can be as low as 7% right now, and depending on how much you owe, consolidating credit card debt this way instead of carrying a balance at 21%-plus can save thousands of dollars in interest.

When you take this route, the personal loan replaces your scattered card balances with a single fixed monthly payment and a defined payoff date, meaning that you no longer need to juggle multiple due dates across your cards. What's perhaps more enticing, though, is that borrowers across the spectrum can qualify, as personal loans are generally available for those with everything from bad to excellent credit.

Note, though, that borrowers with lower credit scores will typically receive higher rates. That, in turn, can reduce the benefit of consolidating.

Learn what credit card debt relief options you qualify for now.

Balance transfer credit cards

If you have good to excellent credit, a balance transfer card can be one of the most powerful tools available. While the terms vary by card issuer, balance transfer cards generally offer 0% (or extremely low) introductory APR periods of up to 21 months, allowing you to make interest-free payments on the transferred balance during that time. However, you'll often pay a balance transfer fee that typically equates to 3% to 5% of the amount transferred in return. The savings will generally outweigh the costs of the balance transfer fee, but it's still important to do the math beforehand.

The key here, though, is discipline: You need to pay down the balances you transferred to the new card before the promotional period expires, or you'll end up paying interest charges on the remaining balance at the card's standard APR. As a result, this strategy works best for borrowers who can aggressively pay down their debt within the introductory window.

Home equity loans or HELOCs

For homeowners who need to get rid of debt, tapping home equity can unlock some of the lowest rates available for debt consolidation. Home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) generally carry better interest rates than unsecured personal loans because using your home as collateral reduces the lender's risk, and repayment terms can stretch 10 years or longer, lowering your monthly payment.

The trade-off is significant, though. When you take this approach, you're converting unsecured credit card or personal loan debt into debt that's backed by your home, meaning that falling behind on your payments could ultimately put your property at risk of foreclosure. In turn, this option makes the most sense for borrowers with substantial equity and a stable income.

Debt management

For borrowers who can't qualify for a favorable consolidation loan rate, or for those who do not want to borrow more money to consolidate their debt, a debt management plan through a credit counseling agency offers another path out. With this approach, a credit counselor negotiates with your creditors to reduce interest rates and fees and rolls your payments into one monthly amount.

This essentially operates like regular debt consolidation would, but it doesn't require you to take out a personal loan or open a new credit card to do so. The downsides are that the repayment process typically takes three to five years to complete and requires you to close the enrolled accounts.

The bottom line

Credit card debt consolidation can be a powerful tool for borrowers who feel overwhelmed by multiple balances and high interest rates. By combining debts into a single payment — often with a lower rate or more structured repayment plan — consolidation can simplify finances and potentially reduce the cost of repayment.

But the best approach depends on your financial situation. Borrowers with strong credit may benefit most from personal loans or balance transfer cards, while homeowners may be able to tap home equity for lower rates. Those dealing with more serious debt challenges may find relief through credit counseling instead.