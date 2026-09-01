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If high rates are pushing up your credit card debt, there are rate-lowering strategies worth considering now. SmileStudioAP/Getty Images

Credit card debt has become particularly expensive to carry over the last few years, and borrowers aren't exactly heading into September with much relief on that front. Credit card balances have been climbing amid today's tough economic climate, with the total credit card debt nationwide increasing by $21 billion during the second quarter of 2026. At the same time, credit card interest rates have also been increasing, making any credit card balance you're carrying even more costly.

Right now, the average rate on credit card accounts that were assessed interest is 22.15%, and millions of borrowers are carrying balances on cards that have much higher rates. With interest rates like those, a significant portion of each monthly credit card payment goes toward the interest charges rather than reducing the balance itself, particularly for those borrowers who are paying only the minimum on their accounts.

In turn, this September is an important time to reassess what you're paying on your credit cards, especially with uncertainty surrounding where borrowing costs go next. So, rather than waiting for broader interest rate conditions to improve, it makes sense to explore the options you have for lowering your credit card rates now.

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5 ways to lower your credit card interest rates this September

There isn't one strategy that works for every cardholder, and your rate-lowering options will depend largely on your credit score, payment history and financial circumstances. Still, if high interest charges are making it difficult to get ahead of your credit card balances, these five approaches may be worth considering this September:

Ask your card issuer for a lower rate

One of the simplest places to start is with your credit card issuer. Card issuers aren't required to reduce your APR simply because you ask, but you may have more negotiating leverage if you've consistently paid on time, have been a customer for several years or have improved your credit significantly since opening the account.

Before calling, check your current APR and credit score, and review competing card offers you may qualify for. If other issuers are offering you lower rates, having that information on hand can give you another reason to ask your existing issuer whether it can reduce yours.

Learn more about the debt relief options available to you now.

Enroll in a credit card hardship program

On the other hand, if today's high credit card interest rates are making it difficult to keep up with your credit card payments, it may be worth asking your card issuer about enrolling in a hardship program. These programs are generally designed for borrowers experiencing financial difficulties, and the assistance offered can vary by issuer and by your circumstances.

One potential form of assistance, though, is a temporarily reduced interest rate. If you qualify, lowering your APR can reduce how quickly interest accumulates on your balance, allowing more of each payment to go toward what you actually owe. Some hardship programs may also offer reduced monthly payments, waived fees or other temporary concessions that make the debt easier to manage.

Consider a 0% balance transfer card

If you have good credit, transferring high-rate credit card debt to a card with an introductory 0% APR could temporarily eliminate the interest charges on that balance. That gives you a window in which more of each payment can go toward reducing what you owe.

The potential savings can be substantial with this route, but it's worth noting that balance transfers generally aren't free. Many cards charge a fee based on the amount transferred, and the promotional rate only lasts for a set period. Still, this approach can be worth the fee for many borrowers, particularly if they have a plan to eliminate the balance before the regular APR takes effect.

Use a debt consolidation loan

A debt consolidation loan won't technically reduce the rate on your existing credit card. Rather, you use a new personal loan to pay off one or more card balances, replacing those high-rate debts with a loan that carries a lower fixed interest rate. In turn, you'll end up paying less interest on your credit card debt.

That difference can be meaningful right now. The average personal loan rate is currently hovering at about 12.4%, which is significantly lower than the 22.15% average credit card rate. Your actual loan offer could be higher or lower depending on your creditworthiness, however, so make sure to do your homework and compare offers before taking this route.

Look into a debt management program

If you have multiple high-rate credit card balances and lowering the rates on your own isn't working, a debt management program offered through a credit counseling agency may be another option. With this approach, the agency works with your creditors to reduce your interest rates or waive certain fees. You then generally make one monthly payment to the agency, which distributes the money to your creditors according to the repayment plan.

Note, though, that you may have to close the credit card accounts included in the plan, and there can be program fees. Still, for borrowers who can repay their balances and primarily need relief from high interest charges, reducing the rates via a debt management plan could make the payoff process more manageable.

The bottom line

With credit card rates still hovering above 22% on average and balances continuing to rise nationwide, waiting for interest rates to fall on their own may not be the most effective strategy. So, it makes sense to use September to compare the options available. Asking your issuer for a lower APR may be the easiest starting point, while a balance transfer or consolidation loan could make sense for borrowers with stronger credit. And if high rates across several cards are making repayment difficult, a debt management or hardship program may provide a more structured path forward.