We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are numerous advantages to consolidating your debt, but there are also requirements to qualify. Getty Images

Credit card debt has become an increasingly pressing issue for millions of Americans over the last few years. The average cardholder now carries nearly $8,000 in credit card debt and the total amount nationwide is currently $1.14 trillion — a record high. This surge in credit card usage, coupled with the current average card interest rate of nearly 23%, has resulted in big issues recently, like an uptick in maxed-out credit card users and a rise in delinquent credit card accounts.

There are a few drivers behind the recent surge in credit card usage. One is that economic uncertainty and the rising cost of living have contributed to more people relying on credit cards to make ends meet. The ease of obtaining credit cards and the allure of rewards programs have also led many to accumulate multiple cards, often without fully understanding the long-term financial implications of carrying balances.

For those who have found themselves in over their heads, debt consolidation offers a potential lifeline. This financial strategy involves combining multiple credit card balances into a single, more manageable debt. By doing so, borrowers can potentially lower their interest rates and reduce their monthly payments. However, not everyone automatically qualifies for debt consolidation, and it's crucial to understand the options available and their respective requirements.

Don't let your debt issues compound. Take steps to get rid of your high-rate credit card debt today.

How do you qualify for credit card debt consolidation?

There are two primary types of debt consolidation: traditional debt consolidation and debt consolidation programs. Traditional debt consolidation typically involves borrowing money from a bank or credit union, typically in the form of a personal loan, a home equity loan or a debt consolidation loan. With this approach, you use the borrowed funds to pay off your existing credit card debts, effectively consolidating them into a single loan with potentially lower interest rates and a fixed repayment term.

A debt consolidation program is a service that's offered by a debt relief company and it functions similarly to a traditional debt consolidation loan. With this type of program, you work with the debt relief company to obtain a debt consolidation loan (typically through a third-party partner lender) that is used to consolidate your credit card debt into one lump sum loan. Rather than paying the lender directly, you make payments each month directly to the debt relief agency.

How do you qualify for traditional credit card debt consolidation?

Qualifying for traditional credit card debt consolidation typically involves meeting the criteria set by the lender. In general, here are the key factors that lenders consider:

Credit score: A good to excellent credit score

Debt-to-income ratio: Lenders generally prefer a debt-to-income ratio

Lenders generally prefer Stable income: A steady, verifiable income source is crucial in terms of getting approved. Lenders want to ensure you have the means to repay the consolidation loan

A steady, verifiable income source is crucial in terms of getting approved. Lenders want to ensure you have the means to Employment history: Lenders typically prefer to see that you have a stable employment history as part of your application.

Lenders typically prefer to see that you have a stable employment history as part of your application. Collateral (for secured loans): If you're seeking a secured consolidation loan, you'll need to offer an asset as collateral, such as your home equity.

If you're seeking a secured consolidation loan, you'll need to offer an asset as collateral, such as your home equity. Total debt amount: The amount of debt you're looking to consolidate should fall within the lender's acceptable range. This varies by lender but is typically between $5,000 and $50,000.

Find out how the right debt relief strategy could benefit you now.

How do you qualify for a debt consolidation program?

Debt consolidation programs offered by debt relief companies often have more lenient qualification requirements compared to traditional consolidation loans. Here's what you typically need to be approved:

Minimum debt amount: Most debt consolidation programs

Most Type of debt: The debt you enroll in this type of consolidation program

The debt you enroll in Financial hardship: In certain cases, you may need to demonstrate that you're experiencing financial hardship and unable to pay your debts as agreed as part of the debt relief enrollment process.

In certain cases, you may need to demonstrate that you're experiencing financial hardship and unable to pay your debts as agreed as part of the debt relief enrollment process. Regular income: While the income requirements for these programs are often less strict than traditional consolidation, you still need to show that you have some regular income to make the program payments.

While the income requirements for these programs are often less strict than traditional consolidation, you still need to show that you have some regular income to make the program payments. Credit score: Your credit score is less important for these programs, which can make them accessible to those with credit scores in the "fair" range

The bottom line

Consolidating your high-rate card debt can lead to big savings for the right borrower. However, you'll need to meet the requirements to take advantage of what this type of debt relief can offer — and those can vary depending on the debt consolidation route you take. And if you find that you're unable to qualify for debt consolidation, don't panic. There are plenty of other debt relief options to consider, all of which can help you regain control of your finances and work toward a debt-free future.