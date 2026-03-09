We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Carrying credit card debt from month to month has never been cheap, but the past few years have made it considerably more expensive for the average borrower. After all, credit card interest rates climbed to historic highs and largely stayed there, making it easy for the interest charges to compound quickly. And, if you're juggling multiple credit card balances, managing several growing balances and due dates can make even the most disciplined budget feel out of control. That's why the idea of consolidating that debt into one loan with a single payment and lower interest costs has real appeal.

When you consolidate debt, there are fewer moving parts to deal with, along with predictable monthly costs and, in many cases, meaningful savings on interest over time. But the process of picking the right debt consolidation loan isn't always as simple as it sounds. The right debt consolidation loan depends heavily on factors like your credit profile, your current debts and how long you're comfortable repaying what you owe. Add in the various lenders and loan options, and navigating the debt consolidation loan landscape can feel overwhelming.

So how can you determine which debt consolidation loans are best right now? The debt consolidation loans outlined below could be a good place to start.

Best debt consolidation loans borrowers should know now

Here's a breakdown of some of the best debt consolidation loans available today:

Best for fee-free borrowing: Discover

Fees can quietly erode the savings that make debt consolidation worthwhile in the first place, which is why Discover's cost structure is worth noting. The lender charges no origination fees, no prepayment penalties and no late fees, meaning the rate you're quoted is a more accurate reflection of what you'll actually pay over the life of the loan. Discover's minimum debt consolidation loan APR is also quite competitive, helping to keep the costs low across the board.

Discover will pay your credit card issuers directly within one business day, which removes the temptation to redirect the funds elsewhere. Note, though, that loan proceeds cannot be used to pay down existing Capital One or Discover card balances, and a minimum individual or household income of $25,000 is required.

Best for consolidating high balances: LightStream

When you're dealing with a large amount of debt spread across multiple accounts, you need a lender willing to let you borrow enough to actually address it. That's where LightStream, a division of Truist Bank, comes in. This lender offers high loan limits alongside competitive rates and no origination, late or prepayment fees, a combination that keeps costs manageable even on a larger loan.

The application process is fully digital and some borrowers may be eligible to receive funds the same day they're approved, which matters if you're trying to stop interest from accruing on existing balances. That said, LightStream is best suited for borrowers with strong credit histories; those with lower scores will likely find the eligibility bar difficult to clear and may get better terms elsewhere.

Best for a direct-to-creditor payoff: Happy Money

Many debt consolidation lenders will let you use loan proceeds however you see fit, but Happy Money takes a more targeted approach. Its debt consolidation is designed specifically for paying off credit card debt, and the lender pays your card issuers directly after you're approved. That locked-in structure isn't a limitation so much as a feature. It keeps the process clean and removes any temptation to use the funds for anything other than eliminating the debt you came in with. Happy Money's rates are also low overall, especially for well-qualified borrowers.

Happy Money does charge an origination fee of up to 5%, though, and funding timelines can run a bit slower than some competitors, so it may not be the right call if you need funds quickly. But for borrowers who want a straightforward path out of credit card debt with no room to veer off course, it's worth a look. And, you can check your rate with only a soft credit pull before committing.

Best for flexible repayment terms: SoFi

One of the more common mistakes borrowers make when consolidating debt is choosing a monthly payment that looks manageable on paper but proves difficult to sustain over time. SoFi's repayment terms stretch up to seven years — longer than many competitors — and its loan amounts go up to $100,000, giving borrowers more room to build a payment structure that actually fits their budget without sacrificing progress. It also charges no origination, late or prepayment fees and offers multiple rate discounts, including one for setting up autopay.

SoFi offers unemployment protection, too, which temporarily pauses your payments if you lose your job — a meaningful safety net that most personal loan lenders don't provide. The main limitation is its $5,000 minimum loan amount, which may be higher than some borrowers need.

Best for fair or poor credit borrowers: Avant

The pool of lenders willing to work with borrowers who have fair or poor credit shrinks considerably — and the ones that do tend to offer rates and fees that make consolidation a questionable move. Avant was built with that borrower in mind. The lender accepts applicants with credit scores as low as 550, and the loan funds are generally deposited the next business day after approval, which is faster than many lenders in this category.

The trade-offs are real, though: Avant charges an administration fee that is deducted from your loan proceeds before the money ever hits your account, and it does not offer discounts for autopay or direct payment to creditors. There's also no option to add a co-signer, which limits the ability to strengthen a weaker application. Still, for borrowers with fair credit who need a workable path to consolidation, it's one of the more accessible options on the market.

The bottom line

A debt consolidation loan can be a genuinely useful tool for borrowers carrying high-interest debt across multiple accounts, but the right loan depends heavily on your credit profile, how much you need to borrow and what fees you're willing to absorb. The options above cover a wide range of borrower situations, from those looking for the lowest possible rate to those with damaged credit who still need a workable path forward. Before committing to any lender, though, take time to compare your options and ensure that the math actually works in your favor.