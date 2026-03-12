We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Not every debt relief program is available to every borrower, so it's important to know the eligibility requirements. Pla2na/Getty Images

Debt relief is in high demand right now — and the numbers clearly explain why. Total household debt hit $18.8 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2025, an all-time high, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's most recent report. And, credit card balances climbed in tandem to $1.28 trillion, also a record, while overall delinquency rates continued to rise. For those feeling trapped under the weight of high-rate credit card balances and other unsecured debt, debt relief programs can seem like the most direct route out.

But not every type of debt relief program is available to every borrower. Eligibility requirements vary widely depending on the type of relief being pursued, whether it's debt management, credit counseling or debt settlement, and applying for the wrong program — or assuming you qualify when you don't — can cost you time, have an impact on your credit or result in other unexpected outcomes. That's why understanding the landscape before you apply is critical.

Whether you're dealing with credit card debt, medical bills or personal loans, knowing what debt relief companies are actually looking for can make the difference between a successful application and a dead end. So, what should borrowers know about qualifying for debt relief now? That's what we'll outline below.

Find out what debt relief programs you could be eligible for today.

What debt relief program eligibility requirements should borrowers know?

Debt relief isn't a single product — it's a category that spans several distinct programs, each with its own rules. Here's a breakdown of the eligibility requirements by program type.

Credit counseling programs

Nonprofit credit counseling agencies offer free or low-cost sessions with certified counselors who review your income, debts and budget to help determine which relief options make sense for your situation. Credit counseling is often the entry point into the debt relief process rather than a standalone solution, but it carries its own eligibility considerations worth understanding.

There is no minimum debt amount or credit score required to access credit counseling. However, to get meaningful help, you'll need to provide a full picture of your finances, including income documentation, a list of all debts and creditors and monthly expenses. And, it's worth noting that credit counseling is generally best for those borrowers whose debt is primarily unsecured. It's also worth confirming that any agency you work with is accredited, as that signals adherence to consumer protection standards.

Learn how to start the debt relief process now.

Debt management programs

Offered through nonprofit credit counseling agencies, debt management programs can help borrowers streamline the monthly payment process and acquire lower interest rates and fees on their debts. These programs don't require a minimum credit score to enroll, making them accessible to borrowers who can't qualify for a debt consolidation loan, a balance transfer credit card or other types of traditional debt strategies. What matters most here is a steady income.

Because these programs involve negotiated lower interest rates with creditors, you'll need to demonstrate that you can make consistent monthly payments, typically over three to five years. Most agencies require that unsecured debt (credit cards, medical bills, personal loans) is your primary problem, as debt management programs generally don't help much with secured debts like mortgages or auto loans.

Debt settlement programs

Debt settlement, also referred to as debt forgiveness, involves negotiating with creditors to accept less than the full balance owed in return for a lump-sum payment on the account. Eligibility here looks very different from the programs above. Creditors are most likely to negotiate when account balances are both high and significantly delinquent — often 90 days or more past due — because that's when they're motivated to recover something rather than nothing.

In turn, most debt settlement companies work with borrowers who have at least $7,500 to $10,000 in unsecured debt and who are either already behind on payments or on the verge of defaulting. Borrowers should also be aware that forgiven debt is generally considered taxable income and settlement generally comes with significant credit score damage as well.

Debt consolidation programs

Debt consolidation programs offered through debt relief companies are distinct from taking out a personal loan for debt consolidation. In this model, the debt consolidation program combines multiple debts — typically high-rate credit card balances — into a single monthly obligation, often through a personal loan arranged by a partner lender or debt relief company.

Eligibility for these programs depends heavily on creditworthiness. Borrowers usually need a good to fair credit score, though some debt relief companies' partner lenders may approve borrowers with lower scores at higher interest rates. Lenders also evaluate income stability and debt-to-income ratio to determine whether the borrower can reasonably manage the new loan. And, borrowers are also expected to have sufficient income to support repayment.

The bottom line

Debt relief programs aren't one-size-fits-all and the eligibility requirements reflect that. Borrowers with good credit and steady income have the most options, including debt consolidation programs with favorable terms. Those with damaged credit or significant delinquencies, though, may find debt management or settlement programs more realistic solutions.