Many soccer fans excited about U.S. hosting World Cup, CBS News poll finds

Three in four U.S. soccer fans feel positive about the U.S. hosting the World Cup, including more than half who are excited about it. The U.S. hosting the tournament generates comparatively less enthusiasm among those who aren't soccer fans.

Relatively few of those who aren't soccer fans say the U.S. hosting the World Cup makes them more interested in the tournament. It has largely sparked the interest of people who are already fans of the sport.

More than a quarter of Americans report being either a "big fan" or a "casual fan" of professional soccer, and most of them say the U.S. being a host country makes them more interested in the World Cup.

Younger adults — those ages 18 to 29 — are the age group most excited or pleased about the U.S. hosting the World Cup this year, and many of them are more interested in the tournament because of that. They are also more likely than older Americans to report being soccer fans.

Others looking forward to the World Cup are parents whose kids play soccer. A majority of them are pleased or excited, and they are more interested in the tournament because the U.S. is a host country.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,023 U.S. adults interviewed between June 2-4, 2026. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to gender, age, race, and education, based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as 2024 presidential vote. The margin of error is ±2.8 points.

Toplines: