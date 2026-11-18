President Trump is expected to again press Chinese President Xi Jinping to release two Americans wrongfully detained in China when the leaders meet, their families say, as Beijing has resisted repeated U.S. calls for their release.

Mr. Trump previously raised the detention of American scholar Youlin Chen with Xi during a meeting in Beijing in May, and confirmed discussing detained Americans with the Chinese leader again during his September visit to Washington. The leaders' upcoming bilateral meeting would mark the third time Mr. Trump has raised Chen's case and the second time he is expected to raise that of Min Zin, another American scholar who was detained in June.

Mr. Trump arrived in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, or APEC. He is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Xi on Thursday, ahead of a three-way meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The families of the detained Americans say they have been assured Mr. Trump intends to raise the cases, though it remains unclear whether the issue will ultimately figure in his discussions with Xi, which are expected to cover a range of trade and national security matters.

Asked whether the president would raise the cases with Xi, the White House pointed to remarks he made earlier this month, when he said he discussed detained Americans with Xi "a lot" and cited the administration's record of freeing Americans. The State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Sylvia Zin, whose husband Min Zin has been detained for nearly six months, said he is being held in solitary confinement at an undisclosed location, without access to legal counsel. She said the family recently learned he had been hospitalized last month for severe dehydration following a stomach illness and that the facility where he is being held has no heat.

Undated photo of scholar Min Zin, an American citizen who is being wrongfully detained in China. Photo provided by Sylvia Zin

"My worry for my husband's health and wellbeing increases with each passing day," she said.

"I am grateful for the President's commitment in continuing to raise my husband's wrongful detention, yet again," Sylvia Zin said. "My daughter and I remain hopeful in the President's ability to bring him home to us in time for the holidays."

The other American, Youlin Chen, has been detained in China since November 2024. He faces espionage charges stemming from U.S. government-funded research on detecting North Korean nuclear tests. His family denies the allegations, noting that his work relied on publicly available data and was conducted in collaboration with Chinese scientists.

His wife, Yufang Rong, said she has also received assurances that Mr. Trump intends to raise his case directly with Xi.

"I've been assured that President Trump remains firmly committed to securing Youlin's freedom and that he intends to raise Youlin's case with President Xi at both the APEC meeting and, if needed, the G20," she told CBS News.

Yufang Rong and Youlin Chen pose in an undated photograph. Courtesy Dr. Yufang Rong/Handout/REUTERS

The next G20 summit is scheduled for December at the president's golf resort in Doral, Florida. Xi is expected to attend, although Beijing has not confirmed his participation.

Min Zin is a naturalized American citizen who fled his native Myanmar during the pro-democracy movement of the 1980s. He was detained by Chinese authorities on June 3 after traveling from Thailand to the Chinese city of Kunming for an academic conference at the invitation of a Chinese professor. He runs a think tank that studies China's role in neighboring Myanmar, and his organization previously received U.S. government funding — which may have been a factor in attracting the scrutiny of Chinese intelligence authorities, U.S. officials have said.

Sylvia Zin previously told CBS News she believes he was lured to China and arrested on false charges. The State Department formally designated him as wrongfully detained in August.

Min Zin is being held by China's Ministry of State Security under a system known as Residential Surveillance at a Designated Location, or RSDL, which human rights groups describe as a form of secret detention. U.S. consular officials have been permitted brief, closely monitored monthly visits with him at a nearby hotel, according to his wife, but his family has not been allowed to see or speak directly with him.

Chinese authorities have accused Min Zin of activities endangering national security, including suspected espionage, allegations his family vehemently denies. Beijing has rejected the U.S. government's wrongful detention designation, maintaining that its authorities are acting in accordance with Chinese law.

The administration has repeatedly touted its record of bringing detained Americans home, including teacher Marc Fogel and ballet dancer Ksenia Karelina from Russia, and academic Dennis Coyle from Afghanistan. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said more than 100 detained Americans have been freed during Mr. Trump's second term.

Most recently, Mr. Trump said he personally appealed to Putin to secure the release of Stephen Hubbard, the last American formally designated as wrongfully detained in Russia, who was freed in October without a prisoner swap. There are roughly 20 Americans imprisoned in Russia, and some of them are under review for potential designation by Rubio as wrongfully detained. Mr. Trump and Putin are also expected to meet one-on-one in China on Thursday.

But despite the president's personal interventions, neither of the two Americans held in China has been released.

Their cases have prompted scrutiny of the risks facing Americans traveling to China. In October, the State Department reinstated a "D" risk indicator on its China travel advisory, warning that Americans face a serious risk of wrongful detention there. The designation, also applied to six other countries including Russia, North Korea, Iran and Afghanistan, had been removed from China's advisory in November 2024 following a prisoner exchange. China's overall travel advisory remains at Level 2, with the State Department advising Americans to exercise increased caution.

Eric Lebson of Global Reach, an advocate for the detained Americans, said the administration is considering raising China's overall advisory to Level 3, which would advise Americans to reconsider travel. Such a move would be separate from the wrongful detention designation and could significantly affect academic exchanges, business travel and international conferences in China, Lebson said.

"It is uncharacteristic of the Chinese government to not engage on resolving matters of this type after two discussions about them at the presidential level," Lebson said, suggesting there may be disagreements within the Chinese government over how to handle the cases.

The potential push to secure the Americans' release comes as senior Trump administration officials have publicly disagreed over how aggressively to confront Beijing. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Rubio, who also serves as national security adviser, have pressed for tighter restrictions on China's access to advanced American technology, while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has resisted some of those measures, warning they could jeopardize relations with Beijing.

The disagreement has centered on efforts to prevent sensitive Nvidia chips from reaching China through third countries. Bessent publicly criticized the Commerce Department for delaying restrictions, while Mr. Trump defended Lutnick on Monday, saying he understood the concern that tougher measures could provoke a confrontation with Beijing. The president has at times favored a more accommodating approach to China, even as he has reportedly authorized tighter export controls.