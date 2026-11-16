Trump says he "would not mind" if Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang

Washington — President Trump said he "would not mind" seeing Jensen Huang reinstated as CEO of Nvidia, after he resigned last week amid allegations of two affairs. The president said he doesn't know if Alice Huang, one of the women allegedly involved with Jensen Huang, was a Chinese spy.

"I would not mind. I would not mind that," the president told reporters Monday as he departed for a trip to the Philippines and China, and he said "that certainly isn't a bad idea."

He also floated the name of the former Apple CEO as a possible Huang replacement at Nvidia, saying, "I like, you know, I do have the name of Tim Cook." Mr. Trump added, "But I would say that Jensen's reinstatement — I think he learned a big lesson, I guess."

He also said that the U.S. has banned Nvidia from selling the "important chips, the modern-day chips," in particular, the most powerful AI chip in the world, the company's Blackwell chip. And just before the president left, the Trump administration announced a new rule that's intended to curb efforts by China to bypass the restrictions by remotely accessing the chips through data centers in third countries.

The president also dismissed concerns that Alice Huang may be spying for China. She's a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, a former gaming company that is now an AI infrastructure and cloud computing company and is one of Nvidia's biggest foreign customers.

"Usually, what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that's a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she's a spy," Mr. Trump said. "I don't know that she was a spy at all. I mean, I really don't."

The president said he may speak with Xi about Alice Huang and whether she was a spy. Mr. Trump and Xi will be meeting in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

Last week, Attorney General Todd Blanche said he "certainly" hasn't said Alice Huang was a Chinese spy.

Elon Musk, tech executives and Nvidia employees have signed a petition calling for Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia. The former CEO resigned last week amid reports of two extramarital affairs — one with Alice Huang and one with an Nvidia employee.