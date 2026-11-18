Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress said Tuesday that the company has stopped shipping artificial intelligence chips from its Hopper series to China, despite earlier U.S. approval to sell the technology there.

The Hopper line, designed to speed training of AI models, includes the powerful H200 chip, which the U.S. Department of Commerce approved for sale in China in January.

Kress didn't provide a reason for the decision, but the strategic shift comes amid heightened scrutiny of Nvidia's sales in China following revelations that former CEO and cofounder Jensen Huang had a relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Huang, who successfully lobbied the Trump administration to ease export controls on its advanced chips, had agreed to give the U.S. government 15% of revenue generated by sales of its AI chips in China.

Kress said that sales of licensed Hopper products to China totaled $2.4 billion in the third quarter, or about 2% of its total revenue. But "our guidance does not have any licensed Hopper data center products included, and we are no longer shipping licensed Hopper data center products to China," she said in a call with Wall Street analysts to discuss Nvidia's latest financial results.

Dilin Wu, a research strategist at Pepperstone, told Agence France-Presse that "the timing says quite a lot."

"We don't know exactly what prompted the decision to stop shipments, but it certainly looks like Nvidia is trying to draw a clearer line around its China business and reassure regulators that compliance comes first," Wu said.

Nvidia also said on Tuesday that its board has formed a panel to oversee its national security policies and compliance with U.S. export controls. Washington still bans exports of Nvidia's more advanced Blackwell and Rubin GPUs to China, citing security concerns over AI's use in military applications.

Nvidia reported robust growth as Kress hosted her first earnings call since Huang resigned last week after it emerged that he had at least extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese businesswoman who U.S. authorities have linked to Chinese intelligence and a direct subordinate at Nvidia.

The chipmaker reported fiscal third-quarter profits of $65.3 billion, topping analyst forecasts and up 105% from earnings of $31.9 billion in the year-ago period. Nvidia's revenue rose to $115.8 billion, compared with $57 billion a year ago.