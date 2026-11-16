After Nvidia scandal, Commerce Department moves to curb remote access to AI chips

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday issued an interim rule limiting other countries' access to advanced chips that power artificial intelligence.

The federal government is stepping up scrutiny of semiconductor exports to ensure that such shipments don't bypass existing regulations prohibiting their sale to certain U.S. competitors, such as China. The temporary regulations follow last week's shock resignation of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after revelations that he had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, as well as a subordinate at the company.

Huang's exit has heightened concerns that China and other nations could access Nvidia's advanced chips by renting computing resources through data centers in Southeast Asia.

"The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries," the Commerce Department said in a statement on Monday. "The United States is the global leader in advanced computing and super intelligence technology and is committed to promoting the global adoption of American technology for legitimate commercial purposes while ensuring that sensitive technologies are not exploited in ways that threaten U.S. national security."

In addition to the current license requirements for advanced semiconductors, the new rule will require licenses for exporting, re-exporting, or transferring advanced semiconductors to Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore or Thailand.

The interim rule notes that advances in cloud computing have made it easier for foreign nations to access American AI computing capabilities remotely, including through data centers in countries not subject to U.S. export restrictions.

The rule aims to align remote-access protections with existing controls governing physical access to sensitive American technology, the Commerce Department said.

Existing regulations on chip exports apply only to the most advanced semiconductors. "Selling the other chips is a good thing, not a bad thing," President Trump said in remarks at the White House on Monday.