President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia will not negotiate with Ukraine on a limited ceasefire, citing a Ukrainian strike this week on a major bridge connecting Russia and Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.

Putin made the remarks to reporters in Russian after meeting with President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China. He said he had discussed the possibility of a ceasefire in certain areas of Ukraine, but would not move forward with negotiations after Ukraine's strike on the Kerch Bridge, according to the Russian state news agencies.

The 12-mile bridge, which Putin ceremonially opened himself in 2018, is hugely symbolic as it links the Russian mainland with Crimea — territory that Russian forces occupied about four years earlier. The missile strike this week wasn't the first time Ukraine had targeted the piece of infrastructure, but it inflicted severe damage. Russia also struck two major bridges in Kyiv the same day.

File photo: A view of Kerch bridge in Crimea in July 2023. Ukraine struck the bridge in mid-November 2026. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Putin played down the bridge's strategic importance on Thursday and said he had heard the calls "from all sides" for a naval ceasefire or a suspension of strikes on energy facilities, but he ruled out direct negotiations with Ukraine, citing the attack on the bridge.

"Honestly, I discussed the issue with my colleagues at the Security Council, and I asked them to think about it and go back to the issue, so that we could reach some agreements," Putin said, according to Russian state news agency TASS. "However, we will not make agreements after strikes on the Crimean Bridge. We will respond to these strikes."

Putin vowed that Russia's retaliation for the strike on the bridge would be severe, TASS reported.

While Putin claims frequently to want peace, he denies that Russia started the war with his order for a full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, and Russia's attacks on Ukraine have been relentless.

It's not clear how much Ukraine came up in Mr. Trump's one-on-one meeting with Putin on Wednesday, or in the meeting with both Putin and Xi on Thursday. Last week, the White House said Ukraine wouldn't be a topic of discussion, but before he left for Asia, the Mr. Trump said the three leaders would be discussing the war. The White House readout of the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting was sparse on detail, and did not mention Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff have been in Germany to meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and other European leaders about Ukraine and other topics.

Kushner said they discussed the "latest efforts to achieve a just, lasting and durable peace in Ukraine."

"We are grateful for his leadership, constructive engagement, and close partnership as we work together toward our shared goal of ending this terrible war and building a secure and prosperous future for Ukraine and Europe," Kushner posted to X.

Merz, speaking to reporters after the meeting, called the China summit a photo-op and said the trilateral format "will not bring peace" in Ukraine.

As he went to shake Putin's hand before an earlier meeting Wednesday on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China, Mr. Trump referred to the Russian leader as, "my friend."

"Who is he?" the president said, pointing at Putin and smiling. "He's my friend."