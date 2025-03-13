Protesters stage sit-in at NYC's Trump Tower in support of Mahmoud Khalil

The NYPD has taken several people into custody after a group of protesters entered Trump Tower in New York City.

It started just before noon Thursday. Video from inside the building shows a group went to the public area inside the building and then began chanting "Free Mahmoud," a reference to pro-Palestinian Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the weekend.

Members of the NYPD were on the scene and could be seen escorting several of the protesters out in zip-tie handcuffs.

Protesters during a sit-in at Trump Tower on March 13, 2025. CBS News New York

Protest organizers - the group Jewish Voice for Peace - said hundreds of people were involved in a sit-in inside the building to protest Khalil's detention, and that they were wearing shirts that said "Not in Our Name." They also carried banners into the lobby. The organizers said that actor Debra Winger is among those protesting.

Video shows several of the protesters sitting in the lobby, clapping and chanting "Free Palestine."

Protesters gather at 59th Street and Fifth Avenue as a sit-in takes place inside nearby Trump Tower on March 13, 2025. CBS News New York

Video from Chopper 2 shows a number of protesters wearing red t-shirts exiting Trump Tower and gathering on the corner of 59th Street and Fifth Avenue.

There's been no official word yet from the NYPD of any arrests.

An NYPD official told the Associated Press that Mayor Eric Adams is aware of the situation.

An NYPD news conference on the situation was expected shortly. You can watch that live on CBS News New York or in the video player above.

Who is Mahmoud Khalil?

Khalil is a pro-Palestinian activist who was involved in demonstrations at Columbia University, where he was a grad student. His arrest by ICE agents in New York City on Saturday - and his subsequent transfer to Louisiana to be held pending a hearing on whether or not he can be deported - set off a high-profile legal battle and protests.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story.