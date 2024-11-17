Trump's controversial Cabinet and senior staff picks face uncertain future in Washington

Washington — President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet and senior staff picks are facing an uncertain future as his selections received mixed reviews in recent days even from fellow Republicans — and a handful sent shockwaves through Washington.

Trump's selection for attorney general in former Rep. Matt Gaetz, a GOP firebrand who was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegations of sexual misconduct and obstruction, has drawn criticism from both sides of the aisle. And Trump's pick for defense secretary in Pete Hegseth, an Army combat veteran and former Fox News anchor, has also sparked concerns, especially as an investigation into sexual assault allegations against him has been made public. Additionally, former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's pick for director of national intelligence, doesn't have a background in intelligence and has drawn criticism for her views on Russia and other U.S. adversaries.

Appearing on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday, Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut expressed astonishment about those questioning whether experience is necessary when asked about Gabbard, saying "of course it's necessary."

"These people are manifestly unqualified, and you know, they're not prepared to run the very complicated organizations they've been asked to run," Himes said.

But Himes, the ranking Democrat on the the House Intelligence Committee, said that Gaetz's qualifications should also examined as well as the unreleased House Ethics Committee report.

"How is it that this is what we're focusing on?" Himes said. "Matt Gaetz is, by any standard, completely unqualified to be the Attorney General, and yet we're sort of focused on this, you know, cherry on the cupcake of the Ethics report."

Gaetz' resignation from Congress after Trump's announcement came days ahead of a planned meeting and vote by the House Ethics Committee on whether to release a report on its investigation into Gaetz. Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday that he would "strongly request" that committee withhold the potentially damaging report.

Rep. French Hill, an Arkansas Republican who also appeared on "Face the Nation" on Sunday, said Johnson makes "an important point," warning that "we don't want to set a precedent where we, under any circumstances, will release documents from that committee." But he stressed that the decision is the committee's alone, while noting that on Trump's selections, the Senate will exercise its advise and consent role through the confirmation process.

"President Trump has the prerogative to nominate the people that he thinks can best lead the change that he believes the American people are seeking in each of the agencies of the federal government," Hill said.

The Arkansas Republican outlined that when Trump came to office in 2017, there were members of his Cabinet who he had no personal relationship with or working background.

"He wants to correct that this time by finding people that he has a good working relationship with. He knows how they think, they know how he thinks, because he thinks it will lead to better decision making in his administration," Hill said.

For his part, Himes offered some praise to some of Trump's other picks.

"I actually had a really good day when Marco Rubio was nominated for Secretary of State, when John Ratcliffe was nominated for CIA and when Mike Waltz was nominated to be national security adviser," Ratcliffe said. "Those are good nominations, not necessarily the nominations I would have made if I were president, but these are serious people with real experience."

Still, he cautioned Republicans in the Senate as the confirmation process plays out, saying that he understands "what happens to Republicans who stand up to Donald Trump," but "history is a harsh judge."

"The Republican senator who votes to confirm Matt Gaetz or Robert Kennedy or Tulsi Gabbard will be remembered by history as somebody who completely gave up their responsibility to Donald Trump," Himes said.

Sue Gordon, who served as principal deputy director of national intelligence under Trump and also appeared on "Face the Nation" on Sunday, stressed that vetting will be critical to the process moving forward, amid a New York Times report that Trump's team may bypass the typical FBI procedure and instead opt to use a private firm to vet his nominees who would be granted security clearances.

"It seems expedient, but I think it will ultimately harm the institution," Gordon said, noting that a private firm won't have the same standards. "I know it's inconvenient, but I think it's a bad strategy and risky for America."

Meanwhile, the Partnership for Public Service, a nonpartisan group that assists with presidential transitions, confirmed to CBS News that the Trump team hasn't signed paperwork that allows for security clearances and background checks, among other things, to occur. Gordon said she can't think of a "good reason" for the Trump team to forego the transition paperwork, saying that "one of the great falsehoods that's been perpetrated on America is that our institutions are malfeasant."

"You're not protecting anybody by not signing those papers, and especially some of the nominees we have that don't have the really deep experience base," Gordon said. "To start your gig without any foundation at all, especially when the institutions are begging to give you that foundation, just seems wrong-headed."