Trump and Putin will meet in Alaska next week, Trump says

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are planning on meeting in Alaska, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Mr. Trump confirmed on Truth Social the meeting will take place in Alaska on Friday, August 15.

The expected meeting comes as Mr. Trump presses Putin to strike a ceasefire deal with Ukraine. It would be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and an American leader since former President Joe Biden met with his Russian counterpart in Switzerland in June 2021, eight months before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.