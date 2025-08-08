Watch CBS News
Politics Exclusive

Trump and Putin will meet in Alaska next week, Trump says

By
Richard Escobedo
Richard Escobedo covers economic policy at CBS News and is a coordinating producer at Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan. He joined CBS in 2018 and is a graduate of Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.
Read Full Bio
Richard Escobedo,
Jennifer Jacobs
Senior White House reporter
Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter at CBS News.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer Jacobs

/ CBS News

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are planning on meeting in Alaska, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Mr. Trump confirmed on Truth Social the meeting will take place in Alaska on Friday, August 15.

The expected meeting comes as Mr. Trump presses Putin to strike a ceasefire deal with Ukraine. It would be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and an American leader since former President Joe Biden met with his Russian counterpart in Switzerland in June 2021, eight months before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.

