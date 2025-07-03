Watch CBS News
Politics

Trump says he's speaking with Putin today

By
Kathryn Watson
Politics Reporter
Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, D.C.
Read Full Bio
Kathryn Watson

/ CBS News

Trump administration evasive on weapons pause
Trump administration says very little about Ukraine weapons pause 03:26

Washington — President Trump is speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday at 10 a.m., the U.S. president announced on social media. 

Earlier this week, the White House confirmed the U.S. is halting some weapons shipments to Ukraine. The White House said the decision was made after a Pentagon review of U.S. military support and assistance to other countries. The pause was put in place because of concerns that U.S. military stockpiles were falling too low, a U.S. official said.

The president and Putin spoke in mid-June, and Mr. Trump has expressed frustration about both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Russia's war on Ukraine continues with no end in sight. 

Mr. Trump plans to speak with Zelenskyy on Friday. 

This is a developing story. 

Margaret Brennan contributed to this report.

Kathryn Watson

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, D.C.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.