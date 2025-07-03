Trump says he's speaking with Putin today

Trump administration says very little about Ukraine weapons pause

Washington — President Trump is speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday at 10 a.m., the U.S. president announced on social media.

Earlier this week, the White House confirmed the U.S. is halting some weapons shipments to Ukraine. The White House said the decision was made after a Pentagon review of U.S. military support and assistance to other countries. The pause was put in place because of concerns that U.S. military stockpiles were falling too low, a U.S. official said.

The president and Putin spoke in mid-June, and Mr. Trump has expressed frustration about both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Russia's war on Ukraine continues with no end in sight.

Mr. Trump plans to speak with Zelenskyy on Friday.

This is a developing story.

contributed to this report.