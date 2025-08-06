Trump hits India with additional 25% tariff over Russian oil imports

Washington — President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday imposing an additional 25% tariff on goods from India because it continues to buy oil from Russia.

The announcement by the president comes just a week after he said he would be slapping a 25% tariff on imports from India, as well as an unspecified "penalty," because of its purchases of Russian military equipment and energy. The additional tariff are set to take effect in 21 days, according to the directive. The latest action brings the total duties imposed on Indian products to 50%.

Mr. Trump criticized India then as having tariffs that are "far too high" and "the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country."

The president has sought to target countries doing business with Russia as part of his efforts to pressure the Kremlin to reach a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Steve Witkoff, Mr. Trump's special envoy, in Moscow on Wednesday, according to the Kremlin.

Mr. Trump has given Putin until Friday to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine or face "severe tariffs" and other economic penalties.

Tariffs are a signature piece of the president's trade agenda, and Mr. Trump has used the levies as a way to force U.S. trading partners to the table to negotiate trade agreements. The president announced last week higher duties against more than 60 countries ahead of a Friday deadline for them to cut trade deals with his administration. Those tariffs are set to take effect this week.

The U.S. had a $45.8 billion trade deficit with India last year, an increase of 5.9% over 2023, according to data from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Mr. Trump met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House earlier this year and said that the U.S. would be boosting military sales to India. He also said he and Modi reached a deal on oil and gas that would make the U.S. India's leading supplier.