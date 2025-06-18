Hurricane Erick forms near Mexico, rapidly intensifies on path in Pacific

More FEMA officials step down as hurricane season gets underway

Hurricane Erick — the fifth-named storm of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season — is intensifying as it continues on a path toward Mexico. The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning that Erick is expected to rapidly strengthen throughout the day and "may reach major hurricane strength" as it approaches southern Mexico on Thursday.

As of 7 a.m. ET Wednesday, Erick had sustained winds of nearly 75 mph, with higher gusts, extending 15 miles out from its center. The center of the storm was forecast to approach southern Mexico Wednesday night and move inland or be near the coast Thursday, prompting a hurricane warning from Acapulco to Puerto Angel. A hurricane watch has also been issued from west of Acapulco to Texpan de Galeana, and from east of Puerto Angel to Bahias de Huatulco.

The National Hurricane Center warned that rapid strengthening is expected and that Erick could reach major hurricane status before it reaches land. Major status begins at Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, with winds between 111 mph and 129 mph, strong enough to cause "devastating damage," according to NOAA.

"Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends," NOAA says of the category's potential impacts. "Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes."

Hurricane Erick is forecast to rapidly intensify and could reach major status before hitting Mexico, the National Hurricane Center says. National Hurricane Center

Categories 4 and 5 have even greater impacts, with the ability to cause "catastrophic damage," the service says. That scale, however, just accounts for wind.

"Water hazards — storm surge and inland flooding — have historically been the leading causes of loss of life during hurricanes," NOAA warns. "Hurricanes can also bring strong winds, tornadoes, rough surf, and rip currents."

Hurricane Erick is expected to produce maximum rainfall totals of 20 inches across the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Guerrero, leading to "life-threatening flooding and mudslides." National Hurricane Center

Erick is forecast to produce between 8 and 16 inches of rain, with maximum totals of 20 inches across the states of Oaxaca and Guerrero, the National Hurricane Center said, leading to "life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain." Chiapas, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco are expected to see between 3 and 5 inches of rain.

Dangerous storm surge, which is a rise in sea level during the storm, is also expected to create coastal flooding and be accompanied by "large and destructive waves."