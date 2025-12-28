Top news headlines of 2025 month-by-month

Here's a look back at the year that was…

January

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts, as Melania Trump holds the Bible, at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. MORRY GASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, becoming just the second person ever elected to non-consecutive terms.

February

The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, and denying them a third consecutive title.

March

In this photo released by the Salvadoran government, inmates deported from the U.S. - allegedly linked to criminal organizations - are seen at the Terrorism Confinement Center (also known as CECOT) in Tecoluca, El Salvador, March 16, 2025. Salvadoran government via Getty Images

The U.S. government deported nearly 280 migrants to a Salvadoran prison without hearings or trials – relying, in part, on a rarely-used 18th century wartime law. A watchdog report later found that the detainees had been subjected to torture and abuse.

April

Pope Francis died, setting off a wave of mourning among the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

May

Pope Leo XIV delivers the Regina Caeli prayer in St. Peter's Square on May 11, 2025 in Vatican City. Franco Origlia/Getty Images

May brought the election of his successor, Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost. He took the name Pope Leo XIV, becoming the first American to head the Catholic Church.

June

A memorial is seen on the desk of DFL State Rep. Melissa Hortman in the House chambers at the Minnesota State Capitol, June 16, 2025 in St. Paul. Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, were shot at their home on June 14. DFL State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also shot and hospitalized in a separate incident. Steven Garcia/Getty Images

Minnesota state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were shot and killed at their home in a politically-motivated attack … one in a number of recent acts of political violence.

July

Search and rescue teams look for the missing along the Guadalupe River on July 7, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Joshua Lott, The Washington Post via Getty Images

Catastrophic floods in Central Texas killed at least 135, including 27 campers and counselors at Camp Mystic.

August

President Trump dispatched National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., a rare domestic deployment of the military that would meet with legal challenges.

September

Charlie Kirk throws hats to the crowd after arriving at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed during an appearance at the university. Trent Nelson, The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

September saw the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a campus event in Utah. Kirk's alleged killer has been charged with murder, and has yet to enter a plea.

October

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement, and days later, Hamas released the remaining 20 living Israeli hostages. Since then, the ceasefire has been shaky, with each side accusing the other of violations.

November

Zohran Mamdani celebrates victory as New York City's next mayor, at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, November 4, 2025. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

November brought the end of the longest government shutdown in American history …

... as well as off-year elections that saw Democrats sweep nearly every competitive race.

December

In yet another tragic shooting, two terrorist gunmen opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, killing 15. In the days after, Australians gathered to honor the fallen.



