DNC Chair Tom Perez says "democracy is on the ballot" for 2018 midterms

With just 58 days until the midterm elections, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez says that "democracy is on the ballot," arguing that President Trump "has undermined basic principles" and divided the country.

"This is not simply an election about right versus left. This is an election about right versus wrong," Perez said on "Face the Nation" Sunday.

"We're fighting for all of the things that Democrats care about and that includes our democracy," he said. "And this president has undermined basic principles of our democracy. Presidents should unite. They shouldn't divide."

Perez said the Democratic Party is "organizing everywhere" and fielding "great candidates" across the country, saying turnout in this year's Democratic primaries is 84 percent higher than it was in 2014. Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Saturday for candidates in California, and will campaign on behalf of Democrats through Election Day.

"People are enthusiastic because we're fighting for the issues they care about," said Perez, pointing to health care and wages as the top issues for voters. "This is the most important election of our lifetime."

Perez pointed to Rep. Connor Lamb, who won a stunning victory in a special election in Pennsylvania earlier this year, and rising star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who beat a longtime Democratic incumbent in New York City in the state's congressional primary, as the future leaders for the party.

"We have a party that reflects America in every ZIP code. We have a party that's fighting for health care. We have a party that's fighting for fair wages. We have a party that's fighting for a democracy that works for everyone, not just a few at the top," said Perez. "The most important thing we can do is vote. And one of the things we're doing is making sure we get the vote out everywhere."