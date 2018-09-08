Obama speaks at rally for Democratic congressional candidates in California -- live stream

Former President Barack Obama is speaking at a rally in Anaheim, California, on Saturday afternoon to support seven Democratic congressional candidates running for office in districts that Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

The rally, Obama's first appearance on behalf of specific candidates, comes a day after the former president spoke at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champlain. In that speech, Obama criticized President Trump and the Republican members of Congress in the most explicit terms since leaving office eighteen months ago.

"As a fellow citizen, not as an ex-president but as a citizen, I'm here to deliver simple message and that is that you need to vote because our democracy depends on it," Obama said on Friday. He also said that Mr. Trump was a "symptom, not the cause" of divisions in American society.

Obama's appearance in Anaheim benefits Democrats running in the traditionally Republican Orange County. He is speaking to support Josh Harder, TJ Cox, Katie Hill, Gil Cisneros, Katie Porter, Harley Rouda and Mike Levin. The rally is organized by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Obama began speaking shortly after 3:00 p.m. ET.

